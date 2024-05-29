Top 8 Movies To Watch If You Loved Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga pairs well with a variety of post-apocalyptic action films. George Miller's Mad Max spinoff, Furiosa has been receiving positive early reviews. The movie is building on the success of his 2015 blockbuster hit, Mad Max: Fury Road. Since 1979. Mad Max films have become increasingly gripping and suspenseful, with various action-packed flicks in a post-apocalyptic style, such as Furiosa.

Most films in this subgenre depict a barren wasteland of what was once a thriving society, caused by either the human race's colossal blunders or outside creatures such as monsters, aliens, and even apes changing the balance and becoming the new top dogs of the earth. However, mankind rarely surrenders without a battle, whether against malignant beings or other humans attempting to profit from a wrecked earth.

While Furiosa will undoubtedly be one of 2024's most talked-about films, the future of Mad Max is unknown. while Miller has hinted at the possibility of another spinoff. Furiosa incorporates various cinematic genres, including allusions to the history of Western, science fiction, action, and epic cinema, which may motivate moviegoers to revisit some classics. These movies are excellent choices for anyone who enjoyed Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and wants to see more of the same thrilling, complex, and layered storytelling.

The Northman

Anya Taylor-Joy's performance in Furiosa may be one of her best, but she has previously appeared in a violent revenge epic. The Northman is a riveting historical action thriller that loosely reimagines William Shakespeare's epic tragedy, Hamlet. Alexander Skarsgård portrays a mighty warrior who creates an army to avenge the death of his father (Ethan Hawke) and rescue his mother (Nicole Kidman).

Miller is one of the most imaginative visual storytellers of all time, but Robert Eggers adds some instantly recognizable visuals to The Northman. While the enormous land conflicts are as grim and realistic as they can get, Eggers did add a touch of surrealism with wild dream sequences. The film's ultraviolence is not for the faint of heart, but those who appreciate Furiosa's retribution aspect will find a lot to like in The Northman.

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Furiosa may be a terrifying prophecy about the near future, but it draws heavily on Western genre classics. Those Who Wish Me Dead is a stylish neo-western that centers on a strong female heroine. Angelina Jolie plays a firefighter who must dodge two brutal killers (Aidan Gillen and Nicholas Hoult) while attempting to protect a young kid. Taylor Sheridan's crisp writing includes various allusions to classic Gunslinger escapades.

Those Who Wish Me Dead, like Furiosa, is an emotional exploration of trauma and loss. Which focuses on the difficulties women experience when attempting to conceal their weaknesses. While the film has some wildly imaginative and startlingly violent action sequences, Those Who Wish Me Dead insists on complete emotional realism throughout its gentler character bonding moments.

Bad Times at El Royale

One of the most unexpectedly entertaining aspects of Furiosa is Hemsworth's unsettling performance as the main villain, Dementus. While Hemsworth is most recognized for his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he ditches his natural charisma to play a mad and ruthless warlord. Hemsworth first demonstrated his ability to play a dark character in Bad Times at the El Royale, a severely overlooked neo-noir thriller.

The picture, set in the 1960s, casts Hemsworth as a cult leader reminiscent of Charles Manson. Like Furiosa, Bad Times at the El Royale is a long film that keeps the audience on their toes throughout. Despite running well over 140 minutes, the film contains enough twists and turns to keep viewers engaged. It also features a scene-stealing, malevolent performance from the typically comic Hemsworth.

War for the Planet of Apes

Furiosa is intriguing because it is both huge and deeply personal. While the film explores the fate of humanity, it is mostly an intimate character study of one girl's struggle to restore her family. War for the Planet of the Apes transports the franchise to the post-apocalyptic world, where Caesar (Andy Serkis) struggles to preserve his people against a brutal dictator known as The Colonel (Woody Harrelson).

Although the Apes films have taken some weird turns, War for the Planet of the Apes is unquestionably the darkest and most heartbreaking in the series. Both are heavily based on science fiction mythology, yet Furiosa and War for the Planet of the Apes have religious references to an "Exodus journey." Furiosa wishes to return to the "green place" where she grew up. while Caesar guides the apes to a quiet region where they will no longer be hunted by humans.

The Rover

The Rover is an Australian neo-Western movie about the years following a post-apocalyptic event. The Rover is a film that is perfect for Mad Max lovers. The film portrays a lonely veteran (Guy Pearce) who embarks on a revenge mission when his automobile is taken by a thief (Scoot McNairy) and his gang. To gain leverage, he kidnaps the robber's brother (Robert Pattinson) and keeps him hostage.

Both The Rover and Furiosa are grim character studies with standout physical performances from their lead performers. Pearce is mostly silent throughout The Rover, although he does provide insight into the terrible past that turned him into the nomad he became. Similarly, Taylor-Joy offers a tremendously expressive performance in Furiosa. Even though the main character is not particularly verbose, The Rover also benefits from Pattinson's performance, resulting in a worthy and underappreciated neo-Western that Mad Max aficionados will undoubtedly like.

Hanna

Furiosa is refreshing since it is an unusual mega-action film that does not conceal its overt female themes. Although she is initially compelled to conceal her identity, Furiosa eventually realizes her destiny as the avenger of all the women Dementus (Chris Hemsworth) has tortured by taking them to safety. Hanna is another exciting thriller with a standout female performance at its center.

Saoirse Ronan delivers one of her best performances ever as a young girl reared in the bush and schooled by her ex-CIA agent father, Erik (Eric Bana). Hanna, like Furiosa, has a scary enemy who makes the protagonist more vulnerable. As frightening as Hemsworth's portrayal of Dementus is, Cate Blanchett's underappreciated performance as vicious CIA operative Marissa Wiegler in Hanna maybe even more powerful.

The Road

Even though Furiosa: A Mad Msx Saga contains stunning moments of spectacle, it is also a reflective film about an isolated little girl who has lost her family. The violent post-apocalyptic thriller The Road emphasizes the value of familial bonds in the aftermath of a catastrophic disaster. The film is based on a novel by the late great novelist Cormac McCarthy. The movie follows a father (Viggo Mortensen) seeking to convey his young son (Kodi Smit-McPhee) to safety as humanity turns against itself.

The Road and Furiosa investigate how terrifying the apocalypse can be from a child's standpoint. On the road, Smit-McPhee delivers an outstanding performance. Meanwhile, in Furiosa, Alyla Browne shines as the younger version of the title character. Both films operate as unconventional coming-of-age stories set in a harsh and exposed environment.

Children of Men

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is a dark and, at times, disturbing film, yet it also tells a positive story. Furiosa is ultimately trying to return to her home and ensure that the next generation of young ladies does not face the same difficulties she has. Children of Men investigates the emergence of hope in the darkest period of a dystopia.

Based in an era where barely any children have been born in years, Alfonso Cuarón's science fiction classic follows former campaigner Theo (Clive Owen). As he tries to smuggle a pregnant adolescent to safety, Children of Men, like Furiosa, is a road trip adventure packed with thrilling action. A legendary tracking shot in which Theo and his ex-wife, Julian (Julianne Moore), flee from a bunch of military zealots is the kind of intimate spectacle Miller would undoubtedly appreciate.

