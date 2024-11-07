David Beckham’s Workout Routine And Diet Plan: Fitness Secrets Revealed

David Beckham has cemented his place in the hearts of millions through his remarkable football career. Besides, David Beckham’s workout routine and diet plan continue to captivate fans and admirers for all the good reasons. The release of the Beckham documentary also sparked curiosity concerning David and his wife, Victoria’s lifestyle and way of living.

David’s well-defined abs, toned arms, sculpted jawline, and impressive physique have inspired many. Even after a decade of retirement, he continues to capture attention with his athletic build.

Even at the age of 49, he continues to create a lot of buzz on social media by sharing a glimpse of his at-home training, intense workout regimen, and healthy dietary plan. Stay tuned to the end of the article to know the hidden secrets behind building and maintaining a flawless and chiseled body like Beck.

Who Is David Beckham?

David Robert Joseph Beckham is a popular former football player, renowned for his range of crossing ability, passing, and free-kicks. He is the president and co-owner of Inter Miami CF and Salford City Football Club.

David was born on 2nd May 1975 in London, England. He is married to Victoria Adams and shares 4 children with her. David and Victoria treat training and workouts as part of their lifestyle. That’s what has kept them setting serious fitness goals.

Beckham's professional career began in 1991 with Manchester United. He has won 19 major trophies in his entire football career and is the first English football player to win league titles in four countries. After 20 years of a phenomenal career, he announced his retirement in 2013.

David Beckham has been idolized for his fitness for many generations. Even in his late 40s, the football legend has left fans wondering about the secrets behind his enviable body and magnetism. Scroll down to know what his workout routine looks like.

What Does David Beckham's Workout Routine Looks Like?

To maintain great stamina, David does cardio workouts. Reportedly, he follows the ‘fitness snacking’ approach wherein he engages in various physical activities throughout the day, rather than doing everything together in one go.

Research states that cardio workouts have a significant effect on aerobic endurance and help in maintaining body stamina. Cardio workouts have plenty of benefits for the heart, lungs, and respiratory tracts ( 1 ).

Moreover, he enjoys running and cycling and indulges in several outdoor activities to keep himself fit and in shape. He goes hiking on weekends, takes his dogs for walks, and mows the lawn grass. Running is a well-established physical activity that has substantial health benefits, including prevention of cardiovascular diseases ( 2 ). Moreover, outdoor activities promote increased fitness and better cardiovascular function, reduced blood pressure, and resting heart rate ( 3 ).

In addition to such physical activities, he visits the gym regularly. He prefers to alternate between high-intensity interval training and arm-strengthening exercises throughout the week. As per research, high-intensity interval training has emerged as a time-efficient means to improve cardiorespiratory fitness ( 4 ). On the other hand, arm strength training increases muscle strength, allows you to perform your everyday activities with ease, and enhances arm exercise capacity ( 5 ).

Below is a glimpse of his workout routine.

Monday

The English footballer begins with a quick warm-up, which includes 5 minutes of stretching and 20 minutes of jogging. He then moves on to circuit training which consists of the following.

1. Goblet squats (3 sets of 20 reps)

2. Push-ups (3 sets of 20 reps)

3. Kettlebell swings (3 sets of 20 reps)

4. Sled push (5 sets of 50 yards)

5. Battle ropes (3 sets of 30-second reps)

Intensive workouts help him exceed his limits and maximize calorie burn. Sled pushes and battle ropes, requiring precision and determination, set the stage for his fitness pursuits throughout the week. Sled pushing is a widely used form of resisted sprint training to improve speed capability ( 6 ), ( 7 ).

Tuesday

On Tuesdays, he sticks to running to sweat everything out easily. Reportedly, he does 10 sets of 60 yards forward and 60 yards backward. Once he is done with the sets of sprints, he takes a 5-minute rest and if required, he gravitates to circuit training. Research also claims that resistance circuit-based training is one of the effective training methods to decrease total body fat and increase muscle mass, strength performance, and overall cardiorespiratory fitness ( 8 ).

Wednesday

Midweek is full of HIIT training such as medicine ball slams which helps him stay more agile. Medicine balls improve muscular power, endurance, and functional fitness ( 9 ). Usually, his workout routine on Wednesday includes a minimum of 5 sets of 20-40 reps of jump squats, push-ups, leg raises, and burpees to focus on his core. Explosive movements in such exercises challenge his body to adapt and grow stronger.

Thursday

On Thursday, he opts for running along with sets of sprints in 20-second intervals, pushing his limits in short bursts of intensity. It fuels him with energy and stamina and gets him closer to his fitness goals. Sprint interval training is associated with aerobic adaptations and health benefits similar to or greater than moderate-intensity continuous training ( 10 ).

Friday

Starting from a 20 to 30-minute set of cardio on the treadmill, he levels his workout with rock climbing, hiking, mixed martial arts, and yoga. With the weekend on the horizon, he prepares his body for sufficient rest. Yoga enhances muscular strength and body flexibility, improves respiratory and cardiovascular function, promotes recovery from and treatment of addiction, and reduces anxiety, stress, chronic pain, and depression ( 11 ).

Saturday And Sunday

For the last two days of the week, he rests and does not go overboard with exercises. He chooses to spend time with his family and furry friends.

Uncovering David Beckham’s Fitness Secrets

In one of the interviews, Bobby Rich, the personal trainer of David and his wife revealed that he has been training them with weights for four to five years. Coming from a performance background, he fosters the work ethic and mindset of an athlete.

The trainer prepared blocks that consisted of mini-cycles of strength, endurance training, hypertrophy, power training, and cardiovascular that fit well into themes of maintenance, recovery, and intensity.

To stay active, David himself ensures that his body is constantly engaged, contributing to his physique. He visits the gym regularly and his workout consists of an array of exercises. Moreover, his routine is a combination of arm-strengthening exercises, circuit training, and high-intensity interval training. With such a holistic approach to fitness, he ensures that no muscle groups are neglected.

Details About David Beckham’s Diet Plan

Along with a well-planned workout routine, David maintains a clean diet to stay healthy and fit. His diet usually consists of a little fat and plenty of lean proteins and vegetables.

For breakfast, he enjoys eating a cheese omelet whereas his lunch includes chicken with a mix of vegetables like cauliflower, spinach, and broccoli cooked in olive oil. Research states that consumption of poultry meat along with a vegetable-rich diet is associated with a risk reduction of developing obesity and cardiovascular diseases ( 12 ).

During snack time, he prefers eating nuts and yogurt while sipping herbal energy drinks.

Lastly, for dinner, he eats chicken or fish and leafy vegetables. Green leafy vegetables have excellent nutritional value as they contain dietary fibers, antioxidants, minerals, α-linoleic acid, and vitamins ( 13 ). On the other hand, when he is in the mood to cheat, he relishes pancakes.

David Beckham’s workout routine and healthy diet helped him build and maintain a swoon-worthy physique for years. It is indeed the result of his dedication, balanced approach, and perseverance. Right from embracing a range of physical activities to his commitment to eating wholesome food, he proves that it is not always about shortcuts and quick fixes but more about hard work and determination. To date, he shows his physical attributes to the world and continues to be the source of motivation.

