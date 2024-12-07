'Forever In Our Hearts': David Beckham Remembers Manchester United Receptionist After Her Death; Reveals Promise She Made To His Parents

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death

David Beckham paid tribute to beloved former Manchester United receptionist Kath Phipps after her death at the age of 85. Beckham, who played for the Manchester United soccer team from 1992 to 2003, shared a heartfelt tribute through social media platforms on Thursday, December 5.

The former footballer took to Instagram to share a close-up picture of him holding Phipps’ wrinkled hand. "Forever in our hearts... ” he captioned the post. Beckham recalled that till the time of his retirement from the sport, it was a ritual to see Kath at the reception at Old Trafford, waiting to hand him his tickets.

“She was the heartbeat of Manchester United; everyone knew who Kath was, and everyone adored her," he added. Beckham also opened up about the promise Phipps made to his parents when he started playing for the team as a teenager.

“Kath made a promise to my mum and dad, 'I'll look after your boy for you, don't you worry,” he recalled. And he confirmed that from his first to his last day on the field, she’s kept her promise. "Old Trafford will never be the same without your smile as we walk through those doors... We love you,” he added.

He shared other snaps of the late receptionist on his Instagram story and called her the “heart” of Manchester. "She kept her promise, mum," he wrote in one of the stories. She had also made an appearance on Beckham’s Netflix docuseries, which was released in 2023, and spoke about the first fan mail he received.

"I can't obviously remember. He just built up and built up, all these young ladies writing to him," she said on the show. Manchester United club’s official website also paid tribute to their late staff. The message called her the “omnipresent figure” in the club since the 1960s.

“Kath worked for the club for over 55 years in a variety of roles, but her contribution went beyond any particular job title," the tribute said. They also claimed that Phipps always had the “cheeriest welcomes” to any guest who came. "For regulars, that greeting would extend to warm hugs and friendly chats as Kath came to embody the familial atmosphere underpinning the club's culture," the tribute added.