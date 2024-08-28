'Want To Make It Clear..': TikTok Star Alix Earle Breaks Silence On Using Racial Slur In The Resurfaced Post From 2014

TikTok star Alix Earle apologized after an old post from when she was 13 showed her using a racial slur. In a statement on her Instagram Story, the 23-year-old influencer explained “A couple of weeks ago, screenshots surfaced from my old ask.fm account showing me using a slur in the summer of 2014.”

Earle admitted her mistake and took responsibility. She emphasized “I am taking accountability and want to make it clear that I was 13 years old and did not understand the deeply offensive meaning behind that word. That is no excuse for using that word in any context or at any age. That is absolutely not the way I speak or what I stand for.”

A few days ago, the old comments reappeared online after being shared in a Reddit thread two years ago. The posts, made under the username Alixxxxxx, showed her using the slur while responding to others on the platform, where users could ask questions either publicly or by being anonymous.

Earle faced criticism for not addressing her past remarks sooner. In her statement, she expressed regret for how she handled the situation, explaining that she was advised not to speak out earlier, which she now sees was a mistake.

She admitted. “there is no one to blame but myself for not standing my ground and going with my gut to speak out right away," Earle further added, “In the absence of my addressing this, my silence allowed others to fill the void with rumors that simply aren’t true.”

Addressing specific allegations made by podcast hosts Jessie Smiles and Lily Marston, Earle called their claims that she tried to prevent the posts from being shared "ridiculous" and "untrue." She also denied rumors that brands had cut ties with her over the controversy.

She added at the last, “Regardless of what’s being said online, I wanted to come on here to address the facts and most importantly apologize.”

Alix Ashley Earle is a social media star on TikTok. Earle became popular in 2020 when she began posting Get Ready with Me videos on TikTok while studying at the University of Miami. Currently, she has over six million followers and is popularly called TikTok's It girl and hot best friend.

