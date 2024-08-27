Oasis Confirms 2025 Reunion Tour Across UK And Ireland After 15-Year Hiatus; Check Dates HERE

Rock’s biggest comeback was confirmed recently when Oasis announced that they will reunite for a 14-date tour of the UK and Ireland in 2025.

The Britpop vets, however, won’t be headlining the Glastonbury Festival as was rumored over the weekend, nor will they play 10 dates at Wembley and Etihad Stadium, respectively. Instead, the shows will take place in July and August across Cardiff, London, Manchester, Edinburgh, and Dublin. Tickets for Oasis’ reunion gigs will go on sale at 9 a.m. on August 31, with prices to be revealed on the same day.

A press release billed the dates as the “domestic leg” of the tour, informing fans that “plans are underway” for it to go beyond Europe later next year. Of the famously sparring brothers’ decision to reunite after a decade and a half, the press note said that “there has been no revelatory moment that has ignited the reunion—just the gradual realization that the time is right.”

For those who may not know, Oasis, which was formed in 1991, consists of Noel and Liam Gallagher. After years of successful stints, the brothers parted ways in 2009 after a backstage physical fight between them ahead of their performance at a French festival.

Announcing their reunion tour via X today, the band said: “The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised.”

The dates for their 2025 UK and Ireland tour are:

July 4 and 5, Principality Stadium, Cardiff; July 11, 12, 19, and 20, Heaton Park, Manchester; July 25, 26, and August 2, 3, Wembley Stadium, London; August 8 and 9, Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh; and August 16, 17, Croke Park, Dublin.

The Gallagher brothers had been teasing the news of the reunion tour on social media in recent days, sharing a clip of the date 27.08.24 in the same font as their band’s logo.

The clip was also shown at the end of Liam’s headline set at the Reading Festival last weekend. Despite their 15-year-long inactivity, Oasis enjoys significant popularity, evident from their 21.6 million Spotify listeners.

