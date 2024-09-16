Was Brian Austin Green Warned Against Dating Shannen Doherty? Actor Opens Up On His Brief Romance

Brian Austin Green recalls his brief dating period with 90210 actress Shannen Doherty. In an episode of the House of Halliwell podcast, Green honored Doherty's legacy and shared insights into their relationship.

The actor was joined on the show by Holly Marie Combs, Rose McGowan, Brian Krause, Drew Fuller, and Dorian Gregory, who co-starred with Doherty on the popular show Charmed.

As Green appeared on the podcast, Combs brought up the topic of the Suite 7 actor being in a relationship with the late actress. Combs claimed that she got to know about Austin Green going out with Doherty until recently.

The Pretty Little Liars actress stated, “She waited quite a while to tell me that. She was very honest, and I think that’s the trait I take from her.”

Meanwhile, the actor maintained his silence over the subject. He stated that he would not reveal any details about his relationship with Doherty to the cast members of Charmed.

Combs then praised the actor, claiming that he kept his friendship with the veteran actress even after the duo split. Green went on to add, “[I’m] getting my ass handed to me,” and the Love’s Complicated star claimed, “[Shannen] did say you have a really nice ass.”

As for the details of Green and Doherty’s relationship, the pair met on the sets of Beverly Hills 90210, where they portrayed the roles of David Silver and Brenda Walsh, respectively. The characters, however, did not date on the show, as each was linked with other characters.

Meanwhile, the late Doherty, too, once opened up about her dating Austin Green. In an episode of a podcast, the actress once shared that when she was doing Charmed, she had secretly been dating the actor, and no one on the sets knew about the duo's relationship.

In his conversation on the episode, Green then confessed, “[We were] warned to stay away from each other.” According to the actor, he and Doherty did not take the warning seriously.

Shannen Doherty passed away in July 2024 after a long battle with breast cancer.

