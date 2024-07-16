Sharna Burgess Celebrates Fiancé Brian Austin Green’s Birthday With A Sweet Instagram Post: 'I'm So Grateful...'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

What's a better occasion to appreciate your fiancé than on his birthday? Sharna Burgess made sure Brian Austin Green felt super special on his birthday. On Monday, July 15, the Dancing with the Stars alum shared a sweet post on Instagram in honor of her fiancé’s 51st birthday.

“51 never looked so good,” she shared on Instagram alongside a picture of Green staring into the camera as he stood against a neutral background that matched his T-shirt.

“Happy birthday to the man I love. I’m so grateful I get to do life with you. Us, our tribe, our adventures past, present, and future… it’s all everything I’ve ever wanted,” she added. “Anyone that’s spent time with you knows the kind of human you are, and I’m so lucky that you’re my human… my one,” she concluded.

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess met through a common friend in 2020. In September 2021, Green told Entertainment Tonight that they had different dating goals when they met; while he wasn't looking for anything serious, Burgess wanted a stable relationship. However, Green later told PEOPLE that their connection was too intense to ignore.

The duo then competed in the show Dancing with the Stars together in 2021 as a couple and received a lot of love. While they welcomed their first child, Zane, in 2022, they eventually got engaged in 2023.

Meanwhile, Green shares son Kassius Lijah, 21, with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil, and sons Noah Shannon, 11, Bodhi Ransom, 10, and Journey River, 7, with ex-wife Megan Fox.

Brian Austin Green's birthday came on a sad note as his Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Shannen Doherty passed away on July 13, 2024, following a battle with cancer. The actor shared his condolences on Instagram after news of her death was confirmed.

“Shan. My sister... You loved me through everything. You were a big part of my understanding of love. I'll miss you more than I know how to process right now. Thank you for the gift of you,” he wrote.

Green played the character of David Silver while Doherty portrayed Brenda Walsh in the hit series Beverly Hills, 90210, which ran for 10 seasons from 1990 to 2000. In 2019, the original cast came together for the BH90210 reboot, which was canceled by Fox after one season.

