Was Doja Cat Hit By Her Brother? Claims Reveal the Singer Is Being Abused By Her Sibling

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

Doja Cat is being abused by her elder brother? The Paint the Town Red singer’s mother has claimed so in her latest court filing, seeking a restraining order against her son and Doja’s elder brother, Raman Dalithando Dlamini.

He has been abusive towards Doja Cat and her family over the years, she alleges.

ALSO READ: What Is Nick Cannon's Net Worth In 2024? Find Out How Much The Star Pays In Child Support For His 12 Children

Doja Cat is being physically abused by her brother?

Doja Cat’s mom, Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer, filed documents in the Los Angeles Superior Court on January 12, seeking a fresh restraining order against her son, after her previous restraining order expired.

In the documents, Deborah alleges that not only she but also her famous daughter Doja Cat has been the subject of Raman’s physical and verbal abuse.

In the court documents retrieved by TMZ, Deborah claims that Doja has allegedly “had her teeth knocked out by Raman.” “Raman has verbally assaulted her in a very degrading and demeaning manor [sic],” she further states while also accusing her son and Doja’s brother of stealing and destroying some of the singer’s property.

Advertisement

Doja Cat’s mother also sought a restraining order for her 28-year-old Grammy-winning daughter but was denied. Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

Granting a temporary court-ordered protection to Doja Cat’s mom, the court stated that Doja will have to file a separate request for a restraining order if she feels like she needs protection from her brother.

Doja Cat’s social media tells a different story

Doja Cat has not made any statement on the matter concerning her mom and her allegations against her brother. The Boss Bitch singer was instead seen goofing around by wearing three sunglasses in her late Instagram post.

She also shared a picture of the Coachella lineup. Doja will not only perform but headline the dessert music festival in April this year.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Sophie Turner Withdraws "Wrongful Retention" Claims Against Joe Jonas Over Two Daughters