Was It Ryan Reynolds Behind the Suit in Deadpool & Wolverine's Viral Bye Bye Bye Sequence? Here's What We Know

Spoiler Alter: The article contains heavy Deadpool & Wolverine spoilers.

Deadpool & Wolverine broke multiple Marvel records, and the viral dance sequence in the movie where Deadpool performs an NSYNC choreography broke the internet, but Ryan Reynolds' bones were spared. He recently opened up about the scene in an interview and answered the most asked question - Was it him dancing? The answer is - No, it was Dancepool. Ryan had an incredible dance double for the Bye Bye Bye choreography to rely on.

Ryan Reynolds reveals his dance double for Deadpool & Wolverine

In the Deadpool & Wolverine opening credits, Ryan Reynolds’ masked superhero performs an iconic choreography from the music video of Bye Bye Bye by NSYNC. Reynolds acknowledged choreographer Nick Pauley for his role in that scene during a press conference he attended recently. Pauley is credited as Dancepool in the movie.

Ryan Reynolds, 47, explained that with Ashley & Company reporting, Pauley managed most of the elite moves, and this included making fun of himself, noting that thanks to Pauley, it looks like fluid dance is possible without arthritis. He said, "If it looks like the person who's dancing doesn't have arthritis, that's him."

The scene features Deadpool desecrating Wolverine’s grave after the death of the X-Men character in Logan (2017). In this scene, Deadpool dances over members of the Time Variance Authority as they get defeated, wielding Wolverine’s adamantium bones while singing Bye Bye Bye. Dancepool, Nick Pauley, has worked on previous projects such as The Prom and music videos for Katy Perry and Doja Cat.

Advertisement

Pauley expressed his excitement to perform as Dancepool in an Instagram post. He wrote, "It’s true! I am Dancepool in the new Deadpool and Wolverine. This secret has been so hard to keep! I can’t believe I have the honor of being @vancityreynolds' “dance” double for the opening scene of the entire movie!!! Like what?!? What is life?"

Nick Pauley kills it as Dancepool in Deadpool & Wolverine

According to Reynolds, all the challenging dance moves were done by Pauley exclusively. He admitted his limitations and thanked Pauley for his presence in the cast. He said, "There are moments where, you know, there's a bit of a pop and lock. The pop really pops, like it cracks. And the lock will not unlock. I will hang on Nick Pauley's talent. I will hang my hat on his talent there and thank him for his contribution and services."

Pauley celebrated his part on social media, saying how thrilled he was to be Reynolds’ double in the opening scenes of the film. He also posted a video of himself learning *NSYNC's choreography quickly in order to audition well and thanked both Reynolds and director Shawn Levy for pushing him through it.

Advertisement

Walt Disney Studios released the first movie of the franchise, Deadpool & Wolverine after acquiring it from 21st Century Fox thus marking its entrance into Marvel Cinematic Universe. As per reports, it has become highest grossing R-rated release ever made domestically. Deadpool or as he calls himself, "Marvel Jesus" with his Wolverine bestie is in theatres worldwide now.

ALSO READ: Deadpool & Wolverine Brings Back TONS Of Marvel, Fox Characters; Here's Every Cameo We Caught In Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman's Movie