SDCC 2024: Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Take Over Hall H For Deadpool & Wolverine Screening Alongside Cameo Stars

During the opening week of Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman treated fans to an exciting preview. The two actors appeared unexpectedly at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, on July 25th one day before Marvel’s latest Walt Disney Studios’ R-rated film hits the big screens.

The superhero duo walked in with Emma Corrin, director Shawn Levy and Marvel boss Kevin Feige to Hall H. But that's not it. Reynolds also let the other superhero cameos out of the bag as he brought in several actors on stage who starred in the movie in new and old roles.

Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman celebrate the life of Deadpool and Wolverine at SDCC 2024

As per Varitey, all attendees of the convention were shown the entire movie. At this event, Jackman felt as though they had reached the climax of their worldwide promotional trip. Reflecting on his own debut in Deadpool promotion in San Diego’s Comic-Con 2015, Reynolds confessed his jitters and how good it made him feel that people liked it.

He said, "I was stepping into a dream come true in a certain sense, but I remember making that movie for you, and I remember how gratifying it was that everyone else liked it too."

He continued talking about how he felt a connection with the fans while sweetly mentionting that Jackman was present with him. The Wolverine actor chimed in saying that he watched the footage, "and there was this chant that started up: ‘One more time, one more time.’" He continued, "I ran backstage and I found that the stage manager, and I said, ‘Play the footage again. If you don’t play the f**king footage again, they are going to tear Hall H to the ground.'"

Advertisement

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman welcomes Deadpool & Wolverine cameo stars on stage

[SPOILER ALERT: This section of the article contains heavy spoilers.]

Some actors who had surprise roles in the movie also joined them on stage after its premiere. These included Chris Evans (returning as Johnny Storm/Human Torch from Fantastic Four), Jennifer Garner (as Elektra from Daredevil), Wesley Snipes acting as Blade; Channing Tatum playing Gambit (who he has always wanted to be) and Dafne Keen reprising her role as Laura/X-23 from Logan. On arriving backstage they warmly hugged each other taking photos then waving back to a very happy crowd.

Reynolds wrote on Instagram about this event, "Greatest night of my life in Hall H."

Matthew Macfadyen stars alongside Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, and Leslie Uggams in Deadpool & Wolverine. The film is written by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells, and Shawn Levy. It is set to hit theaters worldwide on July 26, 2024.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Deadpool & Wolverine Brings Back TONS Of Marvel, Fox Characters; Here's Every Cameo We Caught In Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman's Movie