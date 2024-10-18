Was Liam Payne ‘Kicked Out’ Of Another Hotel Days Ahead Of His Tragic Death? Report

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drugs and death

Liam Payne tragically fell from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, leading to the singer's death on October 16. As fans and industry friends mourn Payne's passing, sources close to the musician, have made shocking revelations in the media.

While talking to People Magazine, one of the insiders shared that the former One Direction band member was “kicked out” of the other hotel before marking his stay at the CasaSur Palermo.

One of the three sources who talked to the media outlet revealed that Payne was allegedly creating a nuisance and was disturbing the guests while intoxicated.

While initially, the reports claimed that the musician fell off the balcony, Pablo Policicchio, the communications director for the Buenos Aires Security Ministry, stated that the late singer "jumped from the balcony" on the third floor.

The reason behind Payne’s death is revealed to be a skull fracture and other severe injuries to his body. The autopsy report confirmed that the former boy band member suffered "the head injuries were sufficient to cause death.”

Moreover, “the internal and external hemorrhages of the skull, thorax, abdomen, and limbs contributed to Payne's death.”

ALSO READ: ‘Cherish Every Moment’: Liam Payne’s Letter To His 10-Year-Old Self Resurfaces Following Singer’s Death At 31

As the investigations were conducted after the singer’s death, it was revealed that Payne had destroyed his hotel room. The photos that surfaced on the internet showed that the musician was under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Advertisement

After hearing the banging noise from Payne’s room, the hotel staff called 911 and informed them of the late singer’s actions. The authorities have revealed that “no defensive injuries were found.” Meanwhile, the prosecutor’s office has been awaiting a toxicological report.

The music industry celebrities paid tribute to Liam Payne. This included his fellow band members: Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, and Niall Horan.

Payne was visiting Argentina to cheer for his friend Niall Horan, who performed at the Moviestar Arena in Buenos Aires on October 2nd. The late singer was joined by his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, who left the venue a few days ahead of the tragic death of the Strip That Down singer.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: ‘I Still Had My Demons At 31’: One Direction Mentor Robbie Williams Shares Impassioned Tribute For Liam Payne