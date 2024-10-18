‘I Still Had My Demons At 31’: One Direction Mentor Robbie Williams Shares Impassioned Tribute For Liam Payne

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death and substance abuse

Robbie Williams, the former mentor of One Direction, is shocked, sad, and confused over the tragic passing of Liam Payne. In a lengthy tribute, Williams recalled the “lighthearted pisstakery” the boys indulged in when they were part of the band. He was aware of Payne’s “trial and tribulations” referring to his alcohol addiction issues and kept in touch. “it made sense to reach out and offer what I could. So I did,” he wrote in his tribute.

Although the untimely demise of the One Direction alum was a tragedy, Williams empathized with the struggles he might have faced as someone who had to deal with a similar issue. “I still had my demons at 31,” he wrote — Payne’s age when he died. “ “I relapsed. I was in pain. I was in pain because I relapsed. I relapsed because of a multitude of painful reasons,” he added.

Williams recalled learning of Heath Ledger’s passing due to substance abuse and thinking he was following. However, “by the grace of God and/or dumb luck,” he is still alive. On that note, he pleaded with people to show more kindness and empathy toward the famous figures as they might be struggling in their personal lives. “Even famous strangers need your compassion,” he wrote.

He further urged users to show compassion before reaching judgments over a celebrity’s behavior and commenting mean things on the internet. “We don’t know what’s going on in people’s lives. Before we reach to judgment, a bit of slack needs to be given,” he added.

Payne passed away on October 16 after falling from a hotel’s third-floor balcony in Argentina. As per the medical reports, the singer sustained multiple serious injuries, including a cranial fracture. Later, his preliminary autopsy stated internal and external bleeding as the cause of death.

As for Williams, his life and career, including his struggles with drugs, will be depicted in the forthcoming biopic Better Man, directed by The Greatest Showman’s Michael Gracey.