Was Liam Payne Under The Influence Before His Death? Details Of Hotel Manager's Chilling 911 Call Revealed

Liam Payne, 31, best known as a member of the former British boy band One Direction, tragically passed away after falling from multiple stories at Buenos Aires’ CasaSur Palermo Hotel on Wednesday, October 16.

In the hours following his untimely passing, new details suggest that the Get Low singer may have been under the influence of drugs and alcohol. An audio recording of a chilling call to police from the hotel manager has surfaced, offering insight into the events leading up to Payne's passing.

According to a TMZ report, Payne was allegedly intoxicated in the final hours of his life. He reportedly smashed his laptop in the hotel lobby and had to be escorted back to his room. Reuters reported that the police were contacted regarding an “aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol.” An audio recording of the call from the hotel manager to the authorities has been aired by an Argentine news channel. The audio features the hotel manager stating, “We have a guest who is on drugs and is destroying the whole room, so we need someone to come.”

Reuters corroborated this, noting that the call from the hotel staff sounded distressed.

“When he is conscious, he is destroying the entire room, and we need you to send someone,” the worker reportedly said, adding that the guest’s life was also at risk because their room had a balcony.

The hotel manager reportedly heard a loud thud from the back of the hotel. When police arrived, they found a man had fallen from his third-floor balcony. He was certified dead at the scene and later identified as Payne.

The British singer is survived by his 7-year-old son, Bear, whom he shared with former girlfriend and X Factor judge Cheryl Cole. Payne, before his death, was dating internet star Kate Cassidy, who was with him in Argentina until two days ago before abruptly returning to Florida.

Charlie Puth, Paris Hilton, Ty Dolla $ign, and more from the music industry took to their respective social media accounts to mourn Payne’s death. His former bandmates, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Zayn Malik, are yet to issue a statement.

If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

