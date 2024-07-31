Was Marvel's Establishment On Kang The Conquerer Storyline A Waste Of Time? Explored

Comic-Con confirmed the Marvel Cinematic Universe's return, despite recent struggles with inconsistent movie quality and lower box office returns. The Hall H panel at Marvel's event was the most promising in a while, featuring Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts, and Avengers: Doomsday, with Robert Downey Jr. returning as Doctor Doom.

Marvel's recent decision to abandon the multiversal Kang character and change the direction of the Multiverse Saga has left fans questioning if the studio's previous efforts to build up the character were wasted. While it's possible that Marvel was unaware of the legal issues that would arise, the departure of Kang and the change in the series' direction further annoys fans.

Kang wasn't initially intended to be the main villain for the Multiverse Saga

Jonathan Majors' rise as a star in the making was evident 18 months ago, with breakout performances in indie films and TV shows. Marvel executives were impressed with Majors' character, Kang the Conqueror, in Loki and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and leading to the Multiverse Saga phase where Kang would be the overarching villain.

This was an exciting prospect, as Kang has always been a fan-favorite villain in the comics. Thanos was a tough act to follow, but a time traveler assisted by multiple variants of himself seemed a worthy successor. Majors' scene-stealing debut in Loki's first season finale vindicated hopes that he would be a great villain.

Advertisement

Just over a month after Quantumania’s release, Majors was arrested for assaulting his girlfriend and fired from multiple projects after he appeared in Loki Season 2. His trial concluded in December, and he was found guilty on two counts of assault and harassment. Marvel fired Majors shortly after the verdict. The fifth Avengers film, The Kang Dynasty, was reworked and renamed Avengers: Doomsday, with Doctor Doom as the franchise's new big bad. This revelation has raised questions about the future of the franchise.

Was Kang a waste of time?

Marvel's decision to drop Kang from the franchise is frustrating, as much of their post-Avengers: Endgame output lacks a clear plan like the Infinity Saga. While reports suggest Kang wasn't initially intended to be the main villain for the Multiverse Saga, it's worth noting that his involvement in Loki and Quantumania was an endgame for the story arc.

Erasing Kang so abruptly also runs the risk of exacerbating fans’ fears of rushed storytelling, as Doctor Doom is set to debut in Avengers: Doomsday, and it’s possible his introduction could feel too abrupt this late in the Multiverse Saga. Thanos, in contrast, had a clear buildup since the first Avengers, along with brief appearances in post-credits scenes and the first Guardians of the Galaxy. On paper, Marvel’s easier choice on a story level was to recast Kang, especially since Marvel is no stranger to recasting. Since Kang is a multiversal threat, it’d be easy for them to justify casting another actor in the role.

Advertisement

Kang has not been as impressive as expected. His debut in Quantumania was underwhelming, lacking the dark pathos and intimidating presence of Thanos. His Quantumania variant is easily killed off, and the Kang Council quickly becomes the Big Bad, making him less compelling than Erik Killmonger. The character's lack of depth and dark pathos may be a drawback.

Additionally, since the Multiverse Saga is set to culminate with a film adaptation of Secret Wars, it doesn’t seem likely that the overarching storyline itself will change that drastically, and that’s helped by the fact that Doom plays a more significant role in that comic arc than Kang. Arguably, thanks to his countless cosmic-based plotlines, Doom is a more compelling multiversal threat than Kang ever was, so it very well may turn out that shifting to a more engaging villain may win back some of the fans alienated by Phases Four and Five.

Advertisement

Marvel's liability in Jonathan Majors' role has led to the resurgence of the Multiverse Saga, making films like Quantumania feel pointless. However, considering Marvel's recent struggles, it may be necessary to move forward with a more compelling villain, such as Doom, to provide the necessary adrenaline for the franchise. Kang is no longer the primary villain, and the franchise needs to find a new villain.

ALSO READ: Avengers: Doomsday: Will Doctor Doom Be Connected to Iron Man?