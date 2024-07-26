Will Kang The Conqueror Return To MCU? Marvel President Has an Answer

Jonathan Majors was praised for his performance in Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania despite the poor reception of the movie. Majors was supposed to get a bigger story arc for him as a supervillain but fate did not allow him as he was fired from Marvel Studios after he was found guilty of assault and harassment in a case filed by his former partner, Grace Jabbari. Now, Kevin Feige, the Marvel President addressed the character’s future at the Studio.

Kevin Feige about Kang the Conqueror character

In light of Jonathan Majors' dismissal from Marvel Studios due to his legal issues, the future of the character Kang the Conqueror in live-action adaptations remains uncertain. Marvel's president, Kevin Feige, has publicly addressed this for the first time, providing insights on Kang's potential role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and his appearance in Avengers 5.

In a discussion with Screen Rant about Deadpool & Wolverine, Feige was questioned about the likelihood of Kang appearing in Avengers 5. This film was initially titled The Kang Dynasty, emphasizing Kang's significant impact on the future of the MCU. Feige chose to keep the fans in suspense by neither confirming nor denying Kang's involvement in the forthcoming Avengers sequels. "I've done a number of interviews in the last couple of days, and you're the first person to, I give you credit for just outright asking the question, and I'll give myself credit for trying to invade it and avoid it entirely," he mentioned.

It seems improbable that the character's return will be revealed anytime soon. A more plausible scenario is that Kang the Conqueror might appear in Captain America: Brave New World, which is set to hit theaters on February 14, 2025.

Will MCU rehire Jonathan Majors in the future?

Jonathan Majors, who starred in Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, has been cast in the independent thriller Merciless, directed by Martin Villeneuve. Considering his comeback to the big screen, a few fans came up with one question--- will the MCU again hire him?

While a few think that he should get another chance just like Robert Downey Jr., others think that this is not even a matter for consideration. He should never wear the villain suit in the MCU as this may lead to a wrong statement from the studio and cancel culture might affect it. Marvel Studios will carefully handle this and most probably they will avoid any drama and thus, fans might not see Majors playing Kang again.

