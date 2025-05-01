Retro India Box Office Prediction Day 1: Suriya’s BIGGEST Tamil opener ever, likely to surpass Kanguva's record

If the early signs are anything to go by, today's release (May 1st) Retro is roaring toward a historic Day 1 at the Indian box office. Starring Suriya Sivakumar in a layered, intense avatar and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the gangster drama is well positioned at the Box Office. It might outpace the opening day figure of Suriya’s previous release Kanguva, which collected around Rs 26 crore. The buzz from early morning shows, especially in Tamil Nadu, suggests Retro could end Day 1 comfortably in the Rs 28-30 crore range. The numbers might be possibly even higher with strong evening and night shows.

What’s working in the film’s favor is the emotional conflict within the narrative. Especially the striking love angle between Suriya and Pooja Hegde’s characters, and the highly stylized execution that Karthik Subbaraj brings to the table. Unlike Kanguva, which didn’t land well with audiences from Day 1, Retro seems to have struck the right chord. Especially with Tamil audiences flooding theaters across the state, the film might have a terrific weekend as well.

However, the film does face regional heat. In Telugu-speaking states, Nani’s HIT 3 is taking up significant screen space and is tracking well with strong advances. Similarly, in Kerala, Thudarum starring Mohanlal is on a record-breaking spree, having already crossed Rs 100 crore in just 6 days. In the Hindi belt, Raid 2 is holding on with decent occupancy, though Retro and HIT 3 haven’t yet released their dubbed Hindi versions in many national chains due to exclusive four-week OTT deals with major platforms.

That being said, Suriya’s home base is showing overwhelming support. From Chennai to Coimbatore, advance sales are some of the strongest the actor has ever seen. If walk-in numbers continue to match the pre-release hype, Retro will not just beat Kanguva's opening but might set a new benchmark for Suriya’s career. The first-day storm has arrived, and it wears Retro shades with a gangster’s swagger.

