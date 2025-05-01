Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Allowed to Wear Non-Prison Clothes at S*x Trafficking Trial: Here’s What We Know

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual assault.

New updates about Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs never fail to shock or surprise people. Now, in the latest news, the disgraced rapper will have new clothing to wear in the courtroom. The decision was granted by the judge, per E! News.

Diddy is “permitted to receive non-prison clothing" to wear for his trial, according to the order obtained by the above-mentioned publication.

According to the report, although the Bad Boy Records founder is able to wear business casual clothing in the courtroom, the judge has placed certain limitations on him regarding many items of clothing he can wear for his wardrobe.

The publication reported that according to the order, the I’ll Be Missing You rapper has been given permission to have “up to five button-down shirts, up to five pairs of pants, up to five sweaters, up to five pairs of socks, and up to two pairs of shoes without laces to wear to court."

But this is not the only way he could be expected to change his look in his upcoming trials. As per the report, the disgraced rapper also debuted graying hair in a rare courtroom appearance in March.

Diddy reportedly stepped out in a beige-colored jumpsuit, also with grey hair and a grey beard, as seen in the courtroom sketches.

For the unversed, the musician has not pleaded guilty to the federal charges in relation to sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution. He also reportedly attempted to move his trial from May to July in order to review the evidence, but the judge denied this request as the start date was approaching rapidly. Opening statements are slated to begin on May 12.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for the same

