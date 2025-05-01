Another Simple Favor Twitter Review: Netizens Praise Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick's 'Deathly Presence'

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick returned to the screen to play friends-turned-foes and then friends again in Another Simple Favor, a sequel to the 2018 film A Simple Favor. The film was released on Amazon Prime Video on May 1 (Thursday), and netizens have nothing but praise for the two actors' performances in Paul Feig's directorial.

Advertisement

In the film, Lively plays the role of Emily Nelson while Kendrick plays Stephanie Smothers. Henry Golding is seen as Sean Townsend and 365 Days fame Michele Morrone as Dante Versano, Emily's fiancée. The film begins with Emily crashing Stephanie's book tour and asking her for yet another simple favor - to be her bridesmaid at her wedding.

Yes, Emily is out of prison, and she is getting married to an Italian businessman on the island of Capri, Italy.

But as we all know, things cannot remain calm where Emily is. A murder takes place at the wedding, sending everyone into a frenzy. The events that follow will keep you on the edge of your seat and biting your nails.

The film has scored 81% on Rotten Tomatoes and 6.8 on IMDb. But what does the internet have to say about the film? Let's find out!

A user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote, "Ok watching Another Simple Favor let’s gooo Anna Kendrick," while another commented, "Love these two on-screen together! Another Simple Favor is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. Enjoy the movie!" A third post read, "Anna Kendrick woah super gorgeous in Another Simple Favor."

Advertisement

Praising Lively and Kendrick's onscreen presence, a user commented, "These two have deadly onscreen presence and I can't stop gushing over them. Loved the film. Must watch." "I just saw the film and I am blown away by the storyline. Love love Blake and Anna," said another netizen.

Check out the film's trailer below!

The black comedy mystery film was written by Jessica Sharzer and Laeta Kalogridis. It also stars Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Joshua Satine, Ian Ho, Elena Sofia Ricci, Elizabeth Perkins, Alex Newell, and Allison Janney.

The film premiered last month at the South by Southwest Festival and is currently streaming on Prime Video.

ALSO READ: Another Simple Favor: Where to Watch, Cast, Trailer and All About Blake Lively’s Film