Suniel Shetty reveals why he always rushes to his phone after welcoming Athiya Shetty’s ‘super duper star’ daughter and reason will melt your heart

Bollywood star Suniel Shetty is one of the most celebrated actors in the industry. He recently made headlines for calling Hera Pheri a ‘patriotic film’. But beyond the silver screen, the veteran actor's personal life took a heartwarming turn. The actor has stepped into a new role and became a grandfather. Athiya Shetty, his daughter, welcomed a baby girl with cricketer KL Rahul. Suniel recently confessed that he constantly finds himself reaching for his phone just to look at her granddaughter's adorable pictures.

In a recent chat with ANI, Suniel opened up about becoming a grandfather and shared how deeply the new addition has touched his heart. When asked about the arrival of the new “superstar” in the family, he answered, "Superstar nahi hai, super duper star hai."

Reflecting on his bond with his granddaughter, the Hera Pheri 3 actor said that while Athiya is already precious to him, her little one has become even dearer. He shared how, earlier, he used to be excited to rush home when he became a father. Suniel added, "Aab mein photo dekhne ke liye taras jaata hu. Baar baar phone ke paas jaata hu toh sirf aur sirf photo dekhne ke liye." (Now I yearn to see her photos. I keep going back to my phone again and again, just to look at her pictures).

On March 24, 2025, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul took the internet by storm after announcing the birth of their baby girl with a heartfelt message: "Blessed with a baby girl. 24.03.2025 Athiya & Rahul."

Then, on April 18, KL Rahul gave fans a precious first glimpse of their daughter on Instagram on the special occasion of his birthday. In the heartwarming photo, he is seen cradling his newborn, while Athiya lovingly gazes at the little one. The pic is just too adorable to miss!

Sharing the pics, the proud parents also revealed their daughter’s name: Evaarah (इवारा), which they beautifully described as a “Gift of God,” symbolized with lotus emojis.

On the work front, Suniel Shetty will next be seen in Kesari Veer: Legends of Somnath with Sooraj Pancholi. Apart from this, he also has Hera Pheri 3 in the pipeline.

