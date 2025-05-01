The Young and the Restless April 30 Episode Recap: Billy Asks Sally to Join Abbott Communications

On the April 30, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless, Victoria grows concerned as an unwell Cole rests on the couch. He just brushed it off with a weak smile and said that he missed her.

When they started talking about Claire and her decision to move in with Kyle, Cole barely gave his reaction. At this point, Victoria didn't buy that he was fine, especially after noticing his fever. She then makes him a tea and asks him to rest. But he tried to assure her that he would be fine.

On the other hand, Claire and Nikki meet at the society. This is when Claire tells her that she and Kyle were looking for a place of their own. Nikki gets excited but also worried about Victor’s reaction to this.

Nikki advises Claire to follow her heart and maybe her grandma will soften Victor. But Claire's determination is very apparent to do it on her own. Claire goes to the tack house and sees Cole dozing on the couch. Victoria talked about Cole's health situation to her. Cole confesses that it was time to visit a doctor.

At GCAC, Billy and Sally have a chat, where Billy talks about holding on for a long period, hoping that Phyllis was a correct choice, but it was time to move ahead. Sally was shocked, but she was able to witness the incident had impacted him. Villy tells her that he needs someone who can be trusted and creative.

He then comes back to a previous offer. Billy asks Sally if she would consider joining Abbott Communications. Billy appreciated her vision and creativity.

Sally then tells him that she would not leave Marchetti hanging and that she needed to have a conversation with people before making a big change. Sally was on the fence yet intrigued.

When she heard Billy talk about his desire to build something that had a meaning, do the correct thing, and change lives, it stuck with her. It seemed that Sally’s answer about joining the company was not ready yet.

