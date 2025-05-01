Robert De Niro Supports Daughter Airyn After She Comes Out as Transgender; Here’s What He Said

Hollywood icon Robert De Niro is publicly standing by his daughter, Airyn De Niro, after she came out as transgender. In a heartfelt statement, De Niro emphasized his unwavering love, proving once again that for him, family comes first.

In a statement to Variety, the legendary actor said, “I loved and supported Aaron as my son, and now I love and support Airyn as my daughter. I don’t know what the big deal is. I love all my children.” His candid words reflect a grounded, no-fuss attitude toward his daughter’s transition and identity.

Airyn, who recently opened up to Them magazine, shared her experience navigating her identity within a high-profile family of seven siblings. “There’s a difference between being visible and being seen,” she explained. “I’ve been visible. I don’t think I’ve been seen yet.” She expressed gratitude to her parents for shielding her from the limelight during her formative years, allowing her a sense of normalcy despite the fame surrounding her family.

In the same interview, Airyn spoke about the role models who inspired her to embrace her truth, particularly actress Laverne Cox. “Trans women being honest and open, especially [in] public spaces like social media and getting to see them in their success,” she said. “I’m like, ‘You know what? Maybe it’s not too late for me.’”

Following the interview, Airyn took to Instagram to thank her growing community of supporters. “Thank you to everyone who’s been so sweet and supportive! I’m not used to all these eyes on me,” she wrote. “Also for the folks asking if I have representation or am signed to anyone, I am literally just a girl with a phone, so sorry if I miss your messages!”

With love from her father and support from fans pouring in, Airyn De Niro is stepping confidently into her truth. Robert De Niro’s affirming response is a powerful reminder of the impact of unconditional acceptance—and a hopeful signal to others navigating similar journeys.

