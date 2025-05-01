Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Victor Ruin Kyle and Claire’s Romance to Get His Way?

Thursday, May 1, promises high drama on The Young and the Restless, with Victor Newman turning up the heat on Audra Charles to break up Kyle and Claire, while Summer Newman deals with potential departures that could shake up Marchetti. Meanwhile, Phyllis Summers might just be the unlikely solution to it all.

Victor Newman isn't handling the news of Claire living with Kyle Abbott well—and Nikki’s attempts to ease him into it may not be enough. Determined to put an end to their relationship, Victor calls on Audra Charles and raises the stakes. Whether he offers her a reward or threatens to scrap their deal altogether, one thing is clear: Victor wants Claire out of Kyle’s life, and he wants it done fast.

At the same time, Lauren Fenmore Baldwin grows concerned over Michael Baldwin's secretive meeting with Jack Abbott, especially since Victor remains in the dark. Michael may believe he has everything under control, but Lauren sees the potential for chaos.

Elsewhere, Summer Newman finds herself in the middle of a professional nightmare. Both Chelsea Lawson and Sally Spectra appear to have job offers elsewhere, putting their futures at Marchetti in question. Though both might make conditional promises to stay if the other leaves, the uncertainty could spell disaster for Summer’s leadership and Marchetti’s stability.

Just when things seem like they might unravel, Phyllis Summers could swoop in with a timely solution. As a newly unemployed creative powerhouse, Phyllis might be the perfect fit to take over Chelsea’s role and help secure a replacement for Sally. As Genoa City braces for more upheaval, Phyllis may just find her purpose again—by helping her daughter save Marchetti from collapse.