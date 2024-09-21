Was Sean Diddy Combs Really Suicidal Post-Arrest? Rapper's Lawyer Has THIS To Say About Suicide Watch

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse, suicide, sex trafficking, and substance abuse.

Sean Diddy Combs, who is presently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York, has been put on suicide watch but his counsel claims there is no such indication. His lawyer Marc Agnifilo, says, the suicide watch is precautionary concerning a new influx of high-profile prisoners, whose mental well-being is being misread.

Agnifilo, who lingered for six hours with Diddy at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) said that his client is upbeat, mentally fit, and willing to demonstrate that he is not at all guilty of any criminal wrongdoing. His words to TMZ about Diddy's current state were, "strong, healthy, confident and focused on his defense."

He categorically asserted that the suicide watch status is simply a procedural step that is taken in the care of famous prisoners and does not mean Diddy is suicidal. He observed that Diddy does not exhibit any features that would indicate a risk of self-harm and is intent on developing a defense plan against the accusations he is facing.

Diddy, 54, was arrested on September 16 in New York City with a sex trafficking indictment brought through a federal grand jury against him which includes racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation of women for prostitution purposes.

As per various outlets, over the years, the treatment of patients within the MDC, and where Diddy is held, have come under fire. It is notorious for its inadequate accommodation and other resources for inmates and has recorded numerous incidences of inmates hanging and hurting themselves

Faced with such grim circumstances, Agnifilo set out to request the District Court to transfer Diddy to the correctional center located at Essex County, Newark, New Jersey claiming that the MDC situation was inappropriate. This appeal is still pending, as per TMZ.

P. Diddy has a lot of controversies to deal with. As per People, he hosted events where participants were abused, drugged, threatened, and filmed against their will. The probe took a dramatic turn in March when federal agents stormed Diddy’s bases in Miami and Los Angeles discovering three AR-15 rifles and 1000s of lubricant bottles.

Sean Diddy Combs is in custody and due for his next court hearing which is set to be on September 24.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

