Sean Diddy Combs Awaits Trial Under Suicide Watch Amid Sex Trafficking Charges

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse, suicide, sex trafficking, and substance abuse.

Sean Diddy Combs, 54, currently awaits trial on sex trafficking charges and is presently held on suicide watch at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center. Sources report to People magazine, that the 54-year-old rapper is under suicide watch primarily as preventative measures. However, it is unclear whether P. Diddy is suicidal.

The musician was captured on Monday night September 16 at the hotel in Manhattan. The next day his indictment was opened, which included accusations of organized crime, sex trafficking, and transporting women for prostitution.

Combs was taken into the Metropolitan Detention Center (MCD) on Tuesday 17 after hearing the prosecution on his drug charges where he pleaded not guilty and was refused bail on two occasions. Though it's not confirmed whether Combs harbors any inclination to harm himself or how long he has been under suicide watch, the authorities deem it necessary for the moment. The suicide directive remains in place as he is said to be in trauma and his current mental state is not diagnosed yet.

The USA Department of Justice states that suicide watch refers to the confinement of individuals for their protection, in this case from being a threat to themselves. There are special measures taken on the inmates such as constant monitoring.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kesha’s TiK ToK Turns 15: Singer Confirms Changing ‘Diddy Lyric’ From Song To Send A Powerful Message To Sean Diddy Combs

In a recent court appearance, Marc Agnifilo counsel for Combs, petitioned for a transfer of the music star to a prison in Essex County, New Jersey because the conditions at the MDC were unreasonable. It is the Bureau of Prisons that eventually decides on the matter. The MDC has a capacity of 1600 inmates and over the years a number of them have died by taking their own lives while in the facilities.

As per the outlet, the papers further accuse P. Diddy of running ‘freak offs’ where the victims of such acts were drugged, threatened, sexually abused, and filmed "sex performances" without consent. In March, Feds raided Diddy's condos in Miami and Los Angeles to discover three weapons, AR-15 rifles, and about a thousand jars of baby oil and lubricant.

Sean Diddy Combs is scheduled to appear in the courtroom on Tuesday, September 24 at 10 a.m. for a conference hearing.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: 'He Slapped Me So Hard': Sean Diddy Combs' Late Ex Kim Porter Accused Him of Abuse, Bombshell Memoir Reveals