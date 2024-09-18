What Does Sean Diddy Combs' Grand Indictment Say? All We Know About Disturbing Allegations Against Rapper So Far

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse and drugs

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, a celebrated rapper with significant influence, was arrested at a hotel in Manhattan, New York, on the evening of Monday, September 16. He was charged with three counts of federal indictments including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution, according to People. The outlet, accessing the indictment unsealed on Tuesday, September 17, detailed shocking allegations against the Bad Boy Records founder, including claims that he coerced women into performing sex acts with male sex workers.

More details from Diddy’s indictment are below:

According to the indictment obtained by the aforementioned publication, Combs used coercion to make women participate in orchestrated freak-offs, described by the prosecution as “elaborate and produced” erotic acts. Prosecutors allege that Combs would lure the victims under the guise of a romantic relationship before allegedly using force and other means to make them submit. The said means, prosecutors say, involved drugging victims with cocaine, oxycodone, and ketamine, among others.

Prosecutors allege that some of the so-called "freak-offs" lasted for days, with Combs orchestrating and directing the events.

Because the alleged freak-offs lasted for days, Combs' indictment details he arranged IV fluids to help victims recover from the extreme physical exertion and effects of drugs.

The feds claim that Combs recorded the acts involving victims and male sex workers electronically and pleasured himself while they were going on. The musician also allegedly sometimes recorded the freak-offs without the victims' knowledge.

Prosecutors detail in the indictment that Combs allegedly exerted control over women by threatening their careers and cutting off his financial support to them.

In addition to manipulating and coercing victims into compliance, Combs, according to his indictment, also physically assaulted them. The prosecutors referred to the Cassie Ventura hotel lobby video published by CNN to make their point here while accusing the rapper and R&B singer of attempting to bribe a hotel staff member to remain silent in 2016.

Combs, needless to say, had helping hands that assisted him in carrying out the above-detailed crimes, and prosecutors say Combs drew help from his employees, including high-ranking supervisors, security staff, housekeepers, and personal assistants. These people helped book travel for the victims and sex workers, stocked the hotel rooms with supplies, cleaned the rooms afterward, delivered cash to sex workers, and scheduled the delivery of IV fluids.

When Combs’s homes were raided in Los Angeles and Miami, prosecutors say authorities seized freak-off supplies, including over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricants.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, according to the Associated Press. His lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, claimed he would “fight like hell” to get him released from federal custody.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with substance abuse, domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

