'He Slapped Me So Hard': Sean Diddy Combs' Late Ex Kim Porter Accused Him of Abuse, Bombshell Memoir Reveals

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of domestic abuse.

Sean Diddy Combs' former partner, Kim Porter’s posthumous biography alleges that Diddy, who is the father of three of her children, abused and mistreated her. Pertaining to this never-seen document, a 40-page manuscript reportedly obtained by RadarOnline.com was supposedly discovered on Porter’s missing flash drive.

The anonymous source of the outlet who claimed to be close to both Combs and Porter, stated that Kim had composed it in 2018 before November 15th when she died mysteriously at the age of forty-seven. It was rediscovered in her long-lost flash drive.

Sean Diddy Combs' late ex Kim Porter's memoir accused him of domestic abuse

As per documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, there is one chapter where Porter talks about how her life was a living hell as a result of Combs’ dangerous jealousy. She also mentioned a particularly severe incident when, according to her, Combs used a chair to beat her up, which left her admitted to the hospital.

Even though the Los Angeles County medical examiner classified her death as “natural” due to “lobar pneumonia,” doubts have arisen over her untimely demise lately after several allegations regarding Diddy’s violent attitude and an alleged federal trafficking probe.

This narration also presents some encounters with Diddy lengthening over thirteen years, marked by physical as well as emotional torment from him towards Kim Porter. While describing flowers being sent to her by some potential fan on one occasion among other things, Porter added that this infuriated Diddy so much that he allegedly beat her mercilessly.

Despite being badly injured, Kim wrote, Combs ensured that she remained silent since no one could trust the story coming from a woman against an influential male like himself. She wrote, "He threw the attached card at me. I picked it up to read it."

It was a card from a producer she had coffee with, as per the book. Porter continued, "He slapped me so hard I hit the ground. Sean yelled, 'Who the f--- were you with the other night?'" Porter added that Diddy said, "That's not how this works! You have my child! You don't touch anyone unless I allow it!"

She continued, "And then out of nowhere, he hit me with a chair. I don't remember anything after that until I woke up in a hospital room. My arm was in a cast, hanging from a sling. My face hurt. My eyebrow was in immense pain, as was my lip. As I came to, the first face I saw was of the man that put me here." Later, Diddy apologized to her.

In her memoir, Porter described how Combs controlled and manipulated her mind out of fear. She complained about herself for allowing him back into her life while confessing that his promises to change were always empty.

Disturbing allegations against Sean Diddy Combs seems to have no ends

Mark Curry openly admitted about Kim’s suffering under Combs while others say they saw it firsthand. He said to CNN, "I remember Kim used to go through a lot of stuff. If you live around them, you get to see the toxic relationship... I think every relationship he had that I experienced around him was like that."

Porter mentioned in the autobiography that Diddy was allegedly involved in Tupac Shakur’s assassination, something Combs has denied in past interviews as "beyond ridiculous and totally false." Diddy has never been charged with anything related to murder or any other crime associated with these claims.

Kim Porter started dating him in 1994. They had three children: Christian Casey Combs, now aged twenty-six years, and twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James Combs, both seventeen. According to the order of events, this assault happened between their birth dates.

Recently, there have been more allegations against Diddy concerning his behavior in previous relationships which are now being reexamined due to these disclosures.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

