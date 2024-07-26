Wayne Brady's Ex-Wife Expressed Concerns Over His Mental Health Following Unexpected Baby's Arrival

When Wayne Brady’s ex-wife learned of his impending fatherhood, her greatest concern was for his mental health. When Brady told his ex-wife and best friend, Mandie Taketa, that he was expecting a baby from his former girlfriend Tina, she voiced her concerns immediately. Brady recently opened up in an interview, where he elaborated on his thoughts on the expansion of his family at 50 years of age, personal life, mental health struggles, and more.

Brady has a daughter, named Maile, aged 21 years old, with Taketa. Their reality show, Wayne Brady: The Family Remix, airs on Freeform and Hulu.

Wayne Brady's ex-wife voiced concerns after his unexpected baby announcement

In an interview with People, Mandie Taketa noted that her main issue was the mental health of Brady, who is expecting a baby with Tina. She said, "I was more concerned for Wayne's mental health because that was not a good time."

He and Tina had been dating just a few months after he divorced his ex-wife, Taketa, who also happens to be one of his closest friends. She emphasized that they had just returned from the funeral of her mother, and at that time she got the news, which made her worry about how well he could be doing. Brady discovered a few weeks later, after returning from his grandmother’s funeral in the Virgin Islands, that his ex-girlfriend was pregnant. Their new baby boy was named Val Henry at birth.

Advertisement

Taketa said that she and her family were blessed and loved this baby. She expressed, "The more, the merrier. This family is going to grow. I'm telling you. I'm a Pisces and I just know. But yeah, I was concerned."

Wayne Brady reveals he was surprised after the unexpected pregnancy news

Brady was surprised when Tina revealed she was pregnant. This revelation came during the premiere episode of Wayne Brady: The Family Remix, which airs on Freeform. This statement followed him, saying that initially he couldn’t believe what he heard because it took him by surprise.

As per Brady what mattered most was raising his son with utmost love and care. He said to People, “I never want Val to grow up thinking that he should be ashamed or look back and go, ‘Oh, my dad didn't want me,’ or he was ashamed of me." He shows the same love to Val as he always has for Maile and ensuring both feel equally loved. He added, "Because I want him, in his own way, to know that I love him as much as I love Maile, who is of me and that I had a part in creating. So I had to do that work."

Advertisement

Wayne Brady: The Family Remix is airing on Freeform and Hulu.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s A Great Change to Feel’: Wayne Brady Talks About Navigating Life 1 Year After Coming Out As Pansexual