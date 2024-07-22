Wayne Brady on Post-Divorce: Wanted to Build a Family That 'Choose Each Other'

After going through a divorce, Wayne Brady opened up about his journey to build a family where everyone chooses to be together. Brady, 52, and his ex-wife, Mandie Taketa, 48, who married in 1999 and later separated, have not only maintained a strong bond but have also thrived as a blended family.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE magazine, Brady emphasized the importance of demonstrating what a family can look like when they actively choose to support and love each other.

Wayne Brady's blended family journey: From separation to Core Four unity

This sentiment forms the heart of their new reality show, Wayne Brady: The Family Remix, set to premiere on July 24 on Freeform.

"We got healthy together, and we found a new friendship, a new family, and a new safety within each other," Taketa shared with PEOPLE. She described their bond as that of soulmates, emphasizing how they worked through their differences and grew closer over time.

Following their separation, Taketa began dating Jason Fordham, one of Wayne Brady's backup dancers, whom she met during Brady's successful Las Vegas residency in 2009. Their relationship blossomed, and in September 2021, they welcomed their son, Sundance. Maile Brady, their 21-year-old daughter from Wayne and Mandie's marriage, also plays an integral role in their blended family dynamic.

Fordham, reflecting on his integration into the family, highlighted the importance of giving everyone space during the early stages of their relationship to ensure a smooth adjustment, especially for Maile. "I would remove myself, especially in the beginning, to foster support for the bigger picture," Fordham explained to PEOPLE. He stressed the significance of supporting each other's personal growth and development openly and honestly.

Today, the four of them, fondly called the Core Four, live close to each other, only eight minutes apart. They actively participate in each other's lives, from dining together to traveling and parenting as a unified unit. Their shared experiences and commitment to communication have been key in navigating the complexities of their blended family setup.

Their journey hasn't been without challenges. Both Brady and Taketa acknowledged their strict upbringing and how it influenced their early parenting styles with Maile. "When we were parenting the first time, so much of both of our childhood traumas played itself out in rules," Brady reflected. He admitted that their authoritarian backgrounds shaped their initial approaches, which they have since evolved from as they learned and grew together.

Taketa, who became a mother at the age of 26, shared her growth through parenting, admitting she was still figuring things out when Maile was young. "There were spankings. I scolded her. The timeouts. I mean, I was strict. My parents were strict," Taketa recalled. However, she has adopted a gentler approach with Sundance, embracing the beauty of validating a child's feelings and opinions.

Maile, now an adult pursuing a career in singing and dancing, has become an integral voice in their family dynamics. She candidly offers parenting advice based on her experiences growing up. "Maile gives good parenting advice now because she is young enough to also have a memory of all the trauma we caused," Taketa joked, highlighting their openness and willingness to learn from each other.

Brady shared how his relationship with Maile has deepened over the years, emphasizing the importance of recognizing her autonomy and learning from her perspectives. "I still trip out over how smart, empathic, what a deep thinker she is," Brady expressed proudly. Their evolving relationship has challenged him to step back from a controlling parental role and embrace Maile as an adult with her own journey and insights to offer.

Wayne Brady's Family Remix: A Journey of love, growth, and resilience

As they prepare to debut their family-focused reality show, Wayne Brady: The Family Remix, Brady, Taketa, Fordham, and Maile hope to inspire others with their story of resilience, growth, and love. The show promises to showcase not just their journey through challenges but also their triumphs as they redefine what it means to be a family that chooses each other.

Airing on July 24 at 10 p.m. ET on Freeform and streaming the next day on Hulu, Wayne Brady: The Family Remix invites viewers into the lives of the Core Four, offering a glimpse into their everyday moments, shared passions, and the deep bonds that have transformed their family into a source of strength and unity.

As Wayne Brady and his family continue to navigate life's twists and turns, their message of choosing love, supporting growth, and embracing change resonates as a beacon of hope for families everywhere.

