Prince William and Kate Middleton are sending their love, thoughts, and prayers to the victims of the tragic stabbing incident that claimed the lives of two children in the U.K. Given that they are parents to three children, Prince George,11, Prince Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, the royal couple took the worrying event to heart.

Two children died and nine were injured in UK shooting

Two children were killed and eleven others were injured in a stabbing that took place on Monday at a children's dancing class in northwest England, according to police. Following the horrific outburst, a 17-year-old teenager was taken into custody.

Kate Middleton and Prince William share emotional message after mass UK stabbing

The 42-year-old Prince and Princess of Wales sent a personal statement that was posted on social media on July 29. The Royals wrote, "As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends, and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through."

Prince William and Princess Kate expressed their sympathy, prayers, and their thoughts for everyone involved in the horrible and terrible attack. They expressed gratitude to the emergency personnel as well, who showed professionalism and compassion at a time when the town most needed it, despite dealing with the most horrible scenes. The shorthand is used by the pair to signify that they, and not their communications team, are the source of any message.

Advertisement

What happened in Southport UK.?

When the teenage teenager arrived at the kids' party in a cab, he began to attack the kids. Later, Chief Constable Serena Kennedy of Merseyside Police stated that nine children were injured in the violent attack, six of them were seriously ill and fighting for their lives. Two children had died as a result of the incident.

Two adults who were bravely trying to protect the children were also fighting for their lives after being stabbed. Despite being taken into custody, the teenage suspect is not currently being treated as terror-related, according to the police. There was no evidence linking the suspects to the people who were attacked on Monday morning, nor any potential motive.

ALSO READ: Was It Ryan Reynolds Behind the Suit in Deadpool & Wolverine's Viral Bye Bye Bye Sequence? Here's What We Know