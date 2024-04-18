‘We Felt a Responsibility’: Abigail Directors on Angus Cloud’s Role in His Final Film

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death

2024’s Abigail is the latest horror project from Radio Silence, the filmmaking collective of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, and producer Chad Villela. The film is also Euphoria star Angus Cloud’s final film. The young actor passed away soon after Abigail closed filming, on July 31, 2023. He was 25.

Now, as Abigail nears its release this month, directors Betinelli-Olpin and Gillett have opened up about their experience of working in the film and certain aspects they had to ponder carefully. It was crucial for the directors to spotlight Angus Cloud’s character in every way possible to honor his final performance.

Abigail directors reflect on making the final edit

Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett sat for an interview with ComicBook.com ahead of their anticipated vampire film, Abigail's premiere on April 19, 2024. The bittersweet experience of making the final cut in the wake of Cloud's tragic demise was "emotional" but "hard" for the crew. Betinelli-Olpin said, "It was emotionally, it was hard, but there was also something that we really wanted to make sure that he was really showcased in the movie."

Furthermore, the 46-year-old director added, “It's really easy to go in and cut the character stuff and the little beats that you maybe do or don't need but for us, we were like, it's so special anyways in a movie and then to have it be Angus's last movie, we didn't want to just short change that in any way. We felt a responsibility.”

The directors “looked for everything” and unearthed every bit of Cloud’s performance that was relevant to the storyline. Betinelli-Olpin revealed they took “extra care” with any special moment created by Angus and made sure it all lived in the movie. The filmmakers also merged candid behind-the-scenes footage of the late Euphoria star. “He was always making everybody laugh and so he's in a lot of jokes. It's just as much as we can do with this movie to help keep his memory alive,” the director noted.

Angus Cloud landed his first onscreen role with HBO’s hit series, Euphoria. He played the fan-favorite character Fezco. Besides that, the late actor was also featured in minor roles in 2021’s North Hollywood and 2023’s The Line.

Abigail cast cherishes Angus Cloud’s memory in LA premiere

Dan Stevens along with the Abigail cast stepped into the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles for the film’s premiere. Speaking of Angus Cloud’s posthumous performance, the British actor said, “I love that this film has a tribute.” Stevens, who takes on the role of kidnapper Acteur in Abigail, told PA News, “Angus was incredible, he was so unique and I’ve never met anyone like him. He was like all of our little brothers on set, and we loved him very much, and we miss him very much.”

Alisha Weir leads the movie as the titular Abigail who turns into a blood-thirsty vampire. The 14-year-old actress spoke of learning from her fellow cast and expressed her gratitude for working with Cloud. Weir shared, “Angus brought so much joy to the set. Every single day he would make everybody smile and I’m so so honored and so grateful, not just to have worked with him, but to have known such a beautiful person who is so amazing and beautiful inside and out.”

Abigail will hit theaters on April 19, 2024.

