Nine Perfect Strangers Trailer: Nicole Kidman’s Masha Returns to Treat People’s Trauma in New Season; Watch

Nicole Kidman is set to return as the wellness guru Masha in the new season of the Hulu series Nine Perfect Strangers. The streaming platform has dropped the first trailer for Season 2, in which Masha takes nine new members under her wing to help them heal from their traumas through psychedelic therapy.

With the new season, Kidman has also transformed her look. In previous episodes, Masha sported long, beachy waves. However, in the new season, the character has opted for a sleek bob cut with curtain bangs. Additionally, audiences will see that the wellness guru has moved her retreat to the snowy Austrian Alps.

Regarding the plot of the new season, the official synopsis reads: "Over the course of a week, she takes them to the brink." It further teases: "Will they make it? Will she? Masha is willing to try anything in the interest of healing everyone involved, including herself."

As for the cast of the upcoming episodes, Kidman is joined by Henry Golding, Lena Olin, Annie Murphy, Christine Baranski, Lucas Englander, King Princess, Murray Bartlett, Dolly de Leon, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Mark Strong, and Aras Aydin.

As the trailer opens, the guests check into the resort, and a voiceover reveals that they are participants “chosen under bizarre circumstances for a healing retreat.” As the preview progresses, Strong’s character asks Masha if she is using him for his money. She responds, “I brought you here to heal, David.” However, it becomes clear that Masha may have some hidden motives.

Masha then welcomes her guests and explains the process through which she intends to help them heal from their traumas. Kidman’s character says, “This is a cleansing of the mind — to recharge, to rediscover inspiration.”

The trailer also offers glimpses of various activities the guests partake in, including skiing and exercise classes. At one point, they are served a mysterious drink that appears to be laced with a hallucinogenic substance.

Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 will be available to stream on Hulu starting May 21.

