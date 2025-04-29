Suriya confirms that shoot for his action drama Vaadivaasal with Vetrimaaran begins THIS year

Suriya is all set to hit the big screens with Retro on May 1, 2025. As the film directed by Karthik Subbaraj inches closer to release, the actor was spotted in Mumbai, confirming that his movie Vaadivaasal’s shoot will begin soon.

In his words, Suriya said, “On May 1st, Retro will come and from this year (2025) onwards, I will also begin Vaadivaasal.”

For those unaware, Vaadivaasal has been Suriya's long-pending project, and director Vetrimaaran has also been working on it. As the film was announced a few years ago, it had been delayed due to the actor and director’s other commitments.

The movie is said to focus on the story of Picchi and Marudan, two individuals who participate in the annual bull-taming (jallikattu) festival in the village of Periyapatti. The duo aims to subdue a ferocious bull that had defeated Picchi’s father in the past.

After years of delay, the film is finally beginning its work with Suriya and Vetrimaaran, even teasing the production with a picture together. The film’s producer, Kalaippuli S Thanu, shared the post on his official social media handle.

Interestingly, during a recent appearance in Hyderabad to promote Retro, Suriya officially confirmed he would next collaborate with director Venky Atluri. The upcoming movie, tentatively titled Suriya46, will begin shooting in May 2025, marking his subsequent venture after the film with RJ Balaji.

Coming to Suriya’s work front, the actor was last seen in the lead role for the epic actioner Kanguva. The film, directed by Siva, featured the actor in a dual role playing both a bounty hunter and a tribal leader from centuries ago.

With Suriya in the lead, the movie had Bobby Deol and Disha Patani in leading roles, appearing in their debut Tamil venture.

Moving ahead, the actor will next appear in Retro. The romantic action movie features the tale of a man whose violent past catches up with him, threatening his life and driving him away from his love.

The movie, which stars Suriya in the lead, also features Pooja Hegde, Joju George, Jayaram, and others in key roles.

