Box Office: Analyzing potential of upcoming Bollywood sequels Queen 2, Kahaani 3, and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi 2

Making sequels to popular films from years or decades ago has been a rarely missable formula of success in Indian cinema. This trend runs the same in Bollywood with many franchise-based films like Son of Sardaar 2, Housefull 5, Jolly LLB 3, and Border 2 currently in development.

Joining this list of sequels are the upcoming installments of several popular as well as successful films, namely Queen 2, Kahaani 3 and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi 2. Being in different stages of development, let’s see what one could expect from these films based on the box office performance of their previous installments.

1. Queen 2

Queen was released in 2014 and was led by Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao in its star cast. Along with being a box office hit, it is considered one of the most successful movies of Kangana Ranaut. The film collected Rs 61.5 crore in India. As per reports, the script has been locked by Vikas Bahl and will feature the same cast as the prequel, which is sure to excite the audience.

2. Kahaani 3

Kahaani franchise is led by Vidya Balan and directed by Sujoy Ghosh.The first part of this thriller drama was a critically acclaimed success with Rs 57.50 crore net collected at the Indian box office. Kahaani 2 was released in 2016 which unfortunately turned out to be a flop with Rs 32.75 crore India net collection. While Kahaani 3 is currently in the writing stage, it could possibly be welcomed with a mixed response due to the not-so-successful result of Part 2.

3. Mujhse Shaadi Karogi 2

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi is one of the best romantic comedy movies of Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, also their first ever collaboration together. The film was directed by David Dhawan and also starred Priyanka Chopra, Amrish Puri, Kader Khan, Satish Shah and Rajpal Yadav. This 2004 release collected Rs 29 crore at the box office and became a box office hit.

Now, 2 decades later, producer Sajid Nadiadwala wishes to continue the legacy of this film with a sequel led by young generation Bollywood actors. If the film is ever made, public criticism is obvious due to replacement of the leading cast in a memorable film while the box office results would depend on the film’s content.

