Box Office: With Baahubali re-release announcement, here’s revisiting earlier re-run of Prabhas' Salaar

Recently, one of the biggest blockbusters of Telugu superstar Prabhas, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, completed 8 years of its theatrical blockbuster release. The film was directed by S.S. Rajamouli and produced under Arka Media Works. On its anniversary, the producer announced the re-release of Baahubali, which is currently scheduled for October 2025 with new surprises for the fans of the franchise.

As this Prabhas starrer gears up for its re-run, let’s take a look back at the earlier re-release of Prabhas starrer Salaar, which hit the theaters for the second time very recently in March 2025. Let’s analyze how this Prashanth Neel mass entertainer performed at the box office in its re-release.

Box office performance of Salaar re-run

Salaar was popularly considered among the nationwide fans of Prabhas as his best film and performance in the actor’s post-Baahubali phase. Even after that, the film didn’t show any prominent figures in its re-run. While there was a massive hype for this second run of the film, it didn’t remain the same in the long run.

Day 1 of Salaar re-release ended with an impressive India gross of Rs 2.75 crore, putting it among the highest Indian re-release openers. Later, the weekend gross total of the film grew to Rs 5 crore. However, these numbers drastically dropped after the weekend, as the hype for this 1.5-year-old film had probably been consumed by then.

As for the worldwide box office collection in this re-release, the Prabhas starrer ended its global run in the range of Rs 5.5 crore to Rs 6.5 crore, which shows a decent performance in the international territories.

However, this figure was petite, considering Prabhas's star power and the film's initial box office performance. This Prashanth Neel directorial grossed Rs 614 crore worldwide, even in a clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki in its initial 2023 release.

Upcoming movies of Prabhas

Among his upcoming movies, Prabhas will be seen in several big projects including Salaar Part 2, The Raja Saab, Fauji, Spirit, and Kalki 2898 AD sequel. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

