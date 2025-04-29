Andaz Apna Apna Re-Release Box Office Collection Day 5: Salman Khan and Aamir Khan's iconic entertainer collects Rs 12 lakh

Andaz Apna Apna Re-Release Box Office Collection Day 5: Andaz Apna Apna has garnered massive fan base over the years for its hilarious storyline and iconic characters. It was originally released in 1994. Cut to 2025, Amar and Prem, the two gold diggers are back in cinemas after 31 years. Here's what the re-release of Andaz Apna Apna collected today.

Produced by Vinay Kumar Sinha, Andaz Apna Apna is shouldered on Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor are also a part of the main star cast. The 1994 film has been running on an average note in its second innings.

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan starrer earned Rs 1.15 crore in its opening weekend at the box office. On Day 4, the iconic comedy collected Rs 10 lakh net business.

Now, on Day 5, Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial has fetched Rs 12 lakh, bringing its cume collection to Rs 1.37 crore in five days.

Days India Net Collections Day 1 Rs 25 lakh Day 2 Rs 40 lakh Day 3 Rs 50 lakh Day 4 Rs 10 lakh Day 5 Rs 12 lakh Total Rs 1.37 crore

Andaz Apna Apna stars Aamir Khan as Amar Manohar and Salman Khan as Prem Bhopali. Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor are cast as Karishma and Raveena respectively. Paresh Rawal plays dual roles, Ram Gopal Bajaj and Shyam Gopal Bajaj aka Teja. Shakti Kapoor essays the iconic character, Crime Master Gogo. It also features Deven Verma, Mehmood, and Jagdeep.

Andaz Apna Apna, which was a flop during its original release, earned Rs 5.25 crore as its lifetime business back then. The 1994 film has emerged as a cult classic.

Andaz Apna Apna In Cinemas

