‘We Had Tears In Our Eyes': Tracy Chapman's Bassist Opens Up About Their Emotional Grammy Awards Reunion After 16 Years

The Grammy Awards 2024 staged the reunion of the decade when Tracy Chapman and her band returned to the stage after 16 long years at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.

In a rare reunion after many years, singer-songwriter Tracy Chapman, 59, teamed up with Luke Combs to perform Fast Car, originally released in 1988. Bassist Larry Klein shared that reuniting with Champan was deeply emotional for him

“When we got to the first rehearsal, we had tears in our eyes,” bassist Larry Klein told people adding, “I hadn't worked with her since we recorded Our Bright Future in 2008."

ALSO READ: Grammy Awards 2024: Full List Of Parties And Events Before The Ceremony

Grammys Performance of Fast Car Reignites Musical Passion, Says Larry Klein

Being on the Grammys stage was a wonderful experience for Larry Klein, 68, especially seeing how respectful Combs, 33, was toward Chapman.

“Fast Car’ made him [Combs] want to become a musician,” Klein shared adding, “Life is a long journey; it can make us a bit more numb daily. Kafka said, ‘A book should be an axe for the frozen sea within us. ‘Songs like Fast Car remind us of our humanity that we should never forget, and playing it at the Grammys held special significance.”

Advertisement

“I was already committed to playing another album,” Klein recalls sharing further, “When I informed David Kershenabum, he offered to send a cassette. It had two songs, ‘Revolution’ and ‘Baby,’ just guitar and vocals. After listening once, I called him back and said, “I’ll work on Tracy’s album,’ and canceled other projects because I was too overwhelmed to work on Tracy’s album.”

Klein shared he instantly recognized greatness in that small cassette and longed to work on it.

ALSO READ: 5 Best Moments From Grammys 2024 Red Carpet

Almost Two Decade-Long Collaboration: Klein Reflects on Chapman’s Enduring Musical Brilliance

Klein and Chapman collaborated for almost twenty years, and he always found her music astonishing. Reuniting for the performance, which earned a standing ovation, brought back nostalgic memories for Klein.

“I still remember when Tracy first played me the songs on that album, ‘Sing For You’, it made me cry,” he recalls adding, “Her songwriting style struck me as a unique mix of simplicity and depth. It touched my heart then, and it still does.”

ALSO READ: 66th Grammy Awards 10 best red carpet looks: Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift to Doja Cat

Luke Combs Reflects on Childhood Memories and Musical Inspiration Attached to Fast Car

In December, Combs shared with PEOPLE that he started performing Fast Car because it reminded him of the joyful moments with his father, Chester Combs.

“When I was five, my dad and I would listen to music in his truck. He had a Tracy Chapman cassette, and ‘Fast Car’ is one of the first songs I recall,” said the North native adding, “I’ve always loved it, and it reminds me of my dad and our time together.”

“I always thought it was one of the best songs ever, so I guess I shouldn’t be too surprised,” Combs remarked. “But Tracy’s version is incomparable, so I thought mine would be a nice addition to the original. I never expected it to take off like it did,” said an emotional Luke Combs.

ALSO READ: Grammy Awards 2024: All The Dazzling Performances; From Miley Cyrus To Billie Eilish