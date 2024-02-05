Musicians gathered at L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena, creating an energetic atmosphere for the 66th Grammy Awards. The Recording Academy transformed the red carpet into a canvas of unforgettable moments, like featuring Taylor Swift and Lana Del Ray posing together, and Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish announcing a new album.

While many artists like Dua Lipa, SZA, Miley Cyrus, Janelle Monae, and Billie Eilish showcased their impressive styles on the red carpet, adding excitement to the star-studded event. Here are the highlights;

5 Best Moments From Grammys 2024 Red Carpet

Taylor and Lana Del Ray pose together at the Grammy Awards 2024 red carpet

Taylor Swift looked stunning in a white Schiaparelli gown with black opera gloves and sparkling accessories, including a clock choker set to midnight. In a video, she was seen smoothing Lana Del Rey's hair before the two pals and collaborators walked the carpet together to pose. This led to speculation about a surprise duet, given their coordinated arrival and seating together.

Victoria Monet's heartwarming reaction to Ariana Grande's congratulatory message

Victoria Monét is having an incredible night at the 2024 Grammys with seven nominations, including Record of the Year for On My Mama and Best New Artist. Before the official ceremony, she won a Grammy for Best R&B Album for Jaguar II.

Ariana Grande, her longtime friend and collaborator, congratulated her on Instagram, expressing deep pride and happiness. Ariana mentioned their journey, from dreaming about moments like this since they first met to countless "tour bus sleepovers."

Victoria, overwhelmed with emotion, thanked Ariana on the Grammys red carpet, appreciating her unwavering belief and support from the beginning. She called it a "love letter" to Ariana, acknowledging her insight and encouragement throughout their friendship.

Victoria Monet and John Gaines's heartwarming moment with their baby Hazel

Victoria Monét looked stunning at the 2024 Grammys red carpet in a beautiful bronze gown. She walked alongside her daughter Hazel Monét and her boyfriend John Gaines. Notably, her daughter Hazel is the youngest Grammy nominee ever, credited for her contribution to Hollywood!

Victoria has already won multiple Grammys tonight and received nominations in various categories, including Record Of The Year, Best R&B Song, Best R&B Performance, Best Traditional R&B Performance, Best New Artist, and Best R&B Album for JAGUAR II.

Noah Kahan brought his mom Lauri Berkenkamp to the Grammys

Noah Kahan, the 27-year-old singer-songwriter, made a special choice for his date at the 2024 Grammy Awards – his mom, Lauri Berkenkamp. During the Live from E! red carpet pre-show, Lauri shared her emotional reaction to her son's success, admitting to shedding tears on the way to the event.

Expressing her emotions, Lauri said, "Well, I cried three times in the car over [here]. I’m trying hard not to cry. I don’t usually look like this, so I'm trying to keep it together." Despite her efforts, Noah sweetly complimented his mother, saying, "You look beautiful, mom." Lauri was dressed in a black velvet long-sleeved gown for the occasion.

Noah had previously made a promise to his mom that she would accompany him if he ever received a Grammy nomination.

Billie Eilish teases new album

Billie Eilish, who clinched a Grammy for the best song written for visual media, hinted at a new album coming within the next year. During a red carpet interview with The Associated Press, Eilish mentioned, "Soon I will have more to say, but for now, 'Barbie' is what we're talking about."

Her ballad, Barbie, received five nominations at the Grammys, including Record of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Music Video. Eilish, along with her brother Finneas O’Connell, performed the emotional track during the ceremony, having already secured the Grammy for Best Song Written for Visual Media earlier.

With this win, Billie Eilish now boasts a total of 7 Grammy Awards from 25 nominations. Notably, this Grammy marked Eilish and O’Connell’s third in the Song of the Year category.

