'We Tried So Hard': Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals How She Hides Freaky Friday 2's Plot From Getting Out

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are reuniting for Freaky Friday’s sequel, and fans are very excited. The original film, released in 2003, became an instant classic with its heartfelt story and hilarious body-swapping antics. Over the years, the film has made a loyal fanbase eagerly waiting for the forthcoming film.

Keeping the plot a secret has been hard, especially with the paparazzi around the film set. Curtis recently explained how difficult it is to keep the storyline and plot from being leaked. But now, she has used the leaks positively and keeps fans excited for the movie’s release next year. Let’s take a closer look at this whole situation.

Jamie Lee Curtis addresses the Paparazzi leak

On August 22, Curtis took to Instagram to address a paparazzi photo leak. The picture showed her and Lindsay Lohan on the sets of Freaky Friday 2. It quickly made rounds online and showed the two actresses dressed in character, smiling and hugging on a beach. But, the good thing is that Curtis decided to turn the situation into something positive.

Yes, she recognized the paparazzi intrusion but used it to tease the new movie. While sharing the leaked picture, she wrote, “We have tried so hard to keep our story a secret and private until it's time for release but once in a while an image comes out, and it doesn't tell you anything about the story or about what's going on with the characters but it does show the joy and fun that we had making #FREAKIERFRIDAY and we know it will be the experience that you will have in the theaters next year.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Freaky Friday 2: Everything To Know About Upcoming Jamie Lee Curtis And Lindsay Lohan Starrer

Experience the movie in theaters

Curtis didn’t just address the photo leak. She also reminded fans about the magic of watching movies in theaters. She highlighted the importance of theaters as places where fans can enjoy the movie in the dark. Curtis also mentioned that while watching it you can munch on popcorn, and candy, and then laugh and cry with your friends and families.

Mainly, she wants everyone to enjoy the Freaky Friday sequel in theaters. Curtis also tagged Disney Studios and Lindsay Lohan in her post. Lohan responded with three heart emojis, too.

A special bond between Curtis and Lohan

The original Freaky Friday was a massive hit, earning $160 million worldwide. Fans have been eagerly waiting for a sequel. In the film, Curtis and Lohan played a mother and daughter who magically switch bodies. Their on-screen chemistry made the movie a classic, and now their reunion in Freaky Friday has excited many fans.

Advertisement

Curtis also shared her excitement on social media after finishing the movie. She posted a mirrored selfie with the caption, “It's a wrap for Freakier Friday and Disney Studios. Mommy was up way effing past her bedtime. No filter. Little sleep. Lots of laughs and a little blood, much sweat, and copious tears.”

Lohan wrote, “It’s been amazing making this film. The cast, crew, and Disney Studios have put so much love into it. Working with my dear friend, Jamie Lee Curtis, has been special. She brings so much joy to the set every day.”

ALSO READ: Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis' Freaky Friday 2 Officially Starts Production; Release Year Revealed

The cast of Freaky Friday 2

The sequel will bring back several original cast members: Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao. Also with them, Julia Butters, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, and Sohia Hammons are going to be a part of the film. As of now, their roles are a secret.

Advertisement

Curtis was very excited to work with all the new actors under the direction of Nisha Venatra. The original film was based on Mary Rodgers’ children’s novel. But this time, the storyline and plot of the movie are a big secret. Freakier Friday is now in post-production and is set to hit theaters sometime in 2025. So, stay tuned with PINKVILLA for more updates on the same!

ALSO READ: ‘My Heart Is So Full': Lindsay Lohan Shares Production Update On Freakier Friday