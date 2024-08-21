‘My Heart Is So Full': Lindsay Lohan Shares Production Update On Freakier Friday

Freakier Friday, the much-anticipated sequel to the fan-favorite 2003 Disney film Freaky Friday, is now just a step away from hitting the big screen. Reprising their lead roles, Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis have wrapped up shooting for the upcoming sequel.

The two played Anna and Tess over two decades ago. In the final days of filming, Lohan couldn't help but get emotional as the movie approached its 2025 release date. She marked her final Monday on the Freakier Friday set with a touching Instagram post on August 19.

“Happy Monday! It’s our last Monday on the set of #freakierfriday, and my heart is so full. It’s been such a great time making this film. The wonderful cast, crew, and everyone from Disney Studios have invested so much time and love into making this movie! Thank you to all of you!” she wrote along with a selfie.

Lohan continued, thanking the entire cast, crew, and her team at Disney Studios. She also said that she was honored to be a part of this movie, which she described as a “story of family, mothers, and their children, and a film filled with love, laughter, and a ton of heart.” Referring specifically to her on-screen mother Curtis, she said, “It has been a pleasure to work with my dear friend Jamie Lee Curtis, who brings so much joy to our set everyday and she has made this all the more special!”

Lohan’s wrap-up post comes merely days after Curtis shared her last day shooting for Freakier Friday on last Friday (August 16). She wrote, “The last FRIDAY of this FREAKIEST FRIDAY or shall I call it CRYDAY.” She mentioned that though there still were a couple of days left next week, “it’s winding down and this morning as I arrived at work and looked at the hundreds of people gathering together to make it for the fans, shooting the movie in California.”

She also expressed her gratitude towards her “ULTIMATE” on-screen daughter Lohan and wrote, “Lindsay Lohan without whom we could not have made this movie. Ever. She gifted me a @suziekondi shirt after I complimented her on hers and I wore it today in honor of her.” Finally, Curtis concluded her long heartfelt note with: “Off to wig and work. Thanks for all the LOVE! It was LEGENDARY!”

At Disney's D23 Expo earlier this month, the sequel officially revealed its title and that it will be released in theaters. In the upcoming sequel, Anna now has a daughter and will soon get a stepdaughter. The mother-daughter team discovers they may need to transfer bodies once more as they battle to overcome the obstacles. Freakier Friday is slated to open in theaters in 2025.

Besides Lohan and Curtis, the cast includes Mark Harmon as Ryan, Chad Michael Murray as Jake, Christina Vidal Mitchell as Maddie, Haley Hudson as Peg, Lucille Soong as Pei-Pei's Mom, Stephen Tobolowsky as Mr. Elton Bates, and Rosalind Chao as Pei-Pei. Other new cast members feature Manny Jacinto as Anna's husband, and Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in currently-unknown roles.

