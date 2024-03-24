'We Are Back': Selena Gomez Reacts To Wizards of Waverly Place's Fall Comeback After Disney Reveals First Look

Selena Gomez is ecstatic about the return of Wizards of Waverly Place, as Disney has confirmed that the series will make a comeback this autumn. Following the announcement, Gomez and her former co-star David Henrie expressed their excitement on Instagram. The sequel series, titled Wizards, will feature both new and returning cast members. Gomez and Henrie will serve as executive producers, with production set to begin in April. The show will be available for streaming on Disney+.

Selena Gomez Celebrates the 'Wizards of Waverly Place' Reboot News

Selena Gomez is giddy with anticipation about the return of Wizards of Waverly Place!

Disney announced on Friday that the cherished series will be getting a fall comeback. The show's star, Gomez, expressed her excitement over the news on Instagram.

Disney and Gomez's co-star David Henrie revealed the comeback and launch date of the show in a joint post.

“Making magic, then and now ,” the caption read. “The new Wizards of Waverly Place series is coming this fall!”

“WE ARE BACK!! SOOOO GRATEFUL two hearted emoji MAGIC🪄🪄,” Gomez wrote in response in the comment section.

Meanwhile, a vintage image from the show of Gomez leaning her head on Henrie's shoulder was shared alongside the message. It was a preview image from the new season that showed Gomez and Henrie sitting on a couch in the same pose.

Gomez reposted the announcement post on her Instagram Story as she wrote, “Guess what? WE GOT PICKED UP FOR SEASON 1!”

Henrie, 34, also shared his reaction to the news on his Instagram Story, writing, “with Old man with magic wand followed by two hands together emoji … CAN’T WAIT!!! See you this Fall! two hands together emoji.”

About the sequel titled Wizards

According to Deadline, the upcoming sequel to Wizards of Waverly Place, titled Wizards, will feature the return of Gomez and Henrie, who played siblings on the original show.

Selena Gomez, who portrayed Alex Russo in the television series, will make a guest appearance, while Henrie will reprise his role as Justin Russo in a regular capacity. The show will also introduce new faces, including Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele, Max Matenko, and Mimi Gianopulos.

The original Wizards of Waverly Place series, which aired from 2007 to 2012, followed a family of wizards. Deadline reports that the upcoming installment will focus on Justin, who is being pursued by his family (played by Thiele, Matenko, and Gianopulos) and leads a normal, non-wizard life. However, this is interrupted when his sister Alex arrives with Brown, a young wizard whom he must train.

Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas, who wrote the successful Disney Channel spinoff series Raven's Home from That's So Raven, are writing the new series and will also serve as executive producers. Production is set to begin in April, according to Deadline.

In January, Deadline reported that Disney was developing a sequel to the hit show, and the official Disney Channel Instagram account teased the new series with a close-up image of a Wizards pilot script with a toy wand placed over it.

Later that month, Henrie and Gomez shared a photo on his Instagram Story of themselves with the new writers Scott Thomas and Jed Elinoff, as well as the new cast of the revival.

At the time, the actor captioned the photo, "Let's make some 🪄 [magic]."

The ‘Wizards’ series is set to premiere on Disney Channel and Disney+ this year.

