'So Vital To Me': Hilarie Burton Opens Up About Making One Tree Hill Reboot Through 'Female Lens'

Hilarie Burton, 42, suggests that the new One Tree Hill reboot will tackle patriarchy as women will be directing and producing the show. Burton stated how being in an all women’s group has changed her mindset, describing that time on the original series as more ‘toxic.’ It is one of the projects where she and her co-star Sophia Bush are co-lead and it has allowed her to tell fresh stories that are befitting her age and womanhood.

Burton is one of the producers on the One Tree Hill re-boot and she is keen that this project is more centred on women’s voice and approach to the story than any else. She’s thrilled to work with women she admires and wishes to tell stories from a very different perspective than what she used to do in her 20s. According to her "being able to work with a team of women and look at these stories [and] these characters through a female lens" is very important to her, per People.

The news about the reboot leaked in August. It took Burton and Bush by surprise, but having noticed and delighted by the support of fans, they hope that one day this dream project will soon be greenlit by Netflix. On collaborating with Sophia Bush, Burton said, "I'm excited to be able to team up with people that I look up to, people that I love dearly."

While discussing her menopause supplements line, Burton went on to say, "Whether I was doing a reboot or a brand new show or a different movie at this phase in my life, female teamwork is something that is so vital to me."

Meanwhile, Sophia Bush revealed on the public podcast Drama Queens that they have been working on this for about 5 years. She takes pride in the team's capacity to extend their knowledge to such conversations and believes the project has a bright future ahead.

This latest television endeavor with women at the helm, headed by Bush and Burton, serves the purpose of rewriting the narrative with more appropriate perspectives. All the episodes of One Tree Hill are available on Hulu and Max.

