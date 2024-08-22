'We’re So Excited': Janet Jackson Announces Las Vegas Residency Shows

Janet Jackson is thrilled to reunite with her fans in a big way. On August 21, the pop icon, who is 58 years old, revealed that she will start a new residency at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas. She is known for her electrifying performances and timeless hits and now she is all set to make the New Year celebration unforgettable for her fans.

Yes, her new residency will kick off during New Year’s Week. Here’s what you need to know about her upcoming shows and how you can be a part of this amazing event.

Janet Jackson is heading to Las Vegas for a new residency called Janet Jackson: Las Vegas. The shows will begin on December 30, 2024, and include a special New Year’s Eve performance. Janet will also perform on January 3, 4, and February 5,7, 8, 12, 14, and 15, 2025. Tickets for these shows will be sold on August 28, 2024, starting at 10 am PT on AX.com.

Jannet shared this news with her fans and followers on Instagram. She said, “We’re so excited to announce our new residency at Resorts World Las Vegas launching New Year’s Week! This is going to be a lot of fun and I look forward to spending the start of the New Year with you!! We truly can’t wait! Sending so much love ♥️ -J.”

Jackson’s new residency is set to deliver a world-class attitude, star power, and the experience of a lifetime, as per a press release.

Bobby Reynolds, Senior Vice President of AEG Presents Las Vegas is excited about Jackson’s return. According to reports, he said, “Janet Jackson is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in pop music. We could not be more thrilled to close out 2024 with her return to the Las Vegas Strip and her venue debut at our award-winning Resorts World Theatre. This is a residency fans won’t want to miss.”

This new residency follows Janet Jackson’s previous successful shows in Las Vegas. In 2019, she held a residency called Metamorphosis at the Park MGM, which is now known as Dolby Live. That residency was a big hit, grossing $13 million and selling over 76,000 tickets.

Janet Jackson has also been busy with other tours. Her 30th Anniversary Celebration of Rhythm Nation tour took her to Australia and New Zealand. Recently, she has been on the Together Again Tour. This tour featured performances from stars like Lil Kim, Ludacris, TLC, Nelly, and Wyclef Jean. The tour celebrates Jackson’s 50 years in the entertainment industry. It also highlights her iconic albums: The Velvet Rope, Janet, and Rhythm Nation.

Janet Jackson’s most recent studio album, Unbreakable, came out in 2015. The album featured popular songs by Missy Elliott and J. Cole. It reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and was praised worldwide, including France, Germany, Belgium, Canada, and the UK.

So, make sure to grab your tickets starting August 28 to see Janet Jackson’s performances in Las Vegas. Stay tuned with PINKVILLA for more news like this!

