‘My Biggest Idol': Tinashe Reveals She Was Left Starstruck With Janet Jackson During Their Meeting

Tinashe expressed her deep admiration for Janet Jackson at Spotify's Songs of the Summer event in NYC. Speaking with PEOPLE, she reflected on their recent meeting, describing Jackson as her biggest idol and reference. Their encounter followed Jackson's inclusion of a mash-up of Tinashe's popular song Nasty and Jackson's iconic 1986 single of the same name in her Together Again Tour setlist.

The 31-year-old R&B artist conveyed her appreciation to Jackson, emphasizing how significant it was to be recognized by her idol and to have her song featured on Jackson's tour.

Meeting Janet Jackson: a career-defining moment for Tinashe

Tinashe described her meeting with Janet Jackson as deeply fulfilling, emphasizing Jackson's profound influence on her musical journey. She specifically praised Jackson's album The Velvet Rope, which she considers the greatest ever recorded, and expressed awe at Jackson acknowledging her existence.

Renowned for her collaborations with A-listers like Britney Spears, Tinashe recently spoke about meeting Jackson, which she described as a pivotal moment in her career. She recounted her nerves and excitement, feeling starstruck and likening the experience to being a celebrity herself.

Tinashe remembered telling Jackson how much she loved and was inspired by her, expressing her deep appreciation. The encounter significantly impacted her, underscoring the importance of receiving praise from someone she greatly admires.

Tinashe's musical milestones

Tinashe received special treatment from Janet Jackson, who is known for her quiet demeanor and aversion to interviews. Despite Tinashe's usual reserve, Jackson complimented her, showing appreciation and even calling her an inspiration. Tinashe cherished this meaningful exchange.

Tinashe's song Nasty, released in April, climbed to No. 7 on the Rhythmic Airplay chart and No. 61 on the Billboard Hot 100. The track gained additional traction on TikTok, where it was featured in millions of user-generated videos, driven by a popular dance trend.

Janet Jackson’s inclusion of Nasty in her live performances further highlighted the song's cultural impact and validation in the music industry. Madonna also joined in, releasing a TikTok video that mashed up Tinashe's Nasty with Britney Spears' (You Drive Me) Crazy, solidifying Tinashe’s resurgence and appeal across generations of pop music fans.

With Madonna and Janet Jackson as her role models, Tinashe expressed feeling reassured by their support, which has bolstered her confidence in her career direction. She also revealed that Nasty will be featured on her upcoming album, Quantum Baby, set for release on August 16.

