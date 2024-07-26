How Many Times Have I Been...': Janet Jackson Makes Hilarious Jokes About Her Numerous Marriages; See Here

Janet Jackson playfully addressed her multiple marriages during a recent interview with the BBC. At 58 years old, she humorously reflected on her marital history while promoting her upcoming Janet Jackson: Together Again Tour, scheduled for this fall in the United Kingdom. Her lighthearted approach added a touch of humor to the conversation about her personal life and professional endeavors.

Janet Jackson opens up about her marital journey and motherhood

Janet quipped during the July 24 interview, "How many times have I been married now?". "Three, I think," she added, showing her playful side as she reflected on her personal life in the public eye.



The talented artist has had a busy love life. She was last married to Qatari businessman Wissam Al Mana, starting in 2012. However, their marriage ended only three months after their son, Eissa, was born in April 2017. Despite these difficulties, Janet has fully embraced being a mom and dearly loves her 7-year-old son.



Before Al Mana, Janet was married to René Elizondo, Jr., from 1991 to 2003. Their marriage was important for her life and career, but it ended later on. Even earlier, in 1984, Janet ran away with singer James DeBarge when she was just 18 years old. They quickly got married due to their intense romance, but their marriage was annulled less than a year later.



Reflecting on her marriages, Janet has been candid about the ups and downs she has faced. In her 2022 documentary Janet, she opened up about the challenges she encountered during her marriage to James DeBarge, particularly his struggles with drug abuse. She spoke about her struggles with marriage early in life and how they affected her development later on.



During her interview with the BBC, Janet reminisced about a time when her dedication to her first husband, James DeBarge, even affected her professional life. "I was doing the TV show Fame at the time, and I'd be late for work and hold up shooting," Janet recalled. "I wasn't being irresponsible. I just felt that [DeBarge] needed me more than the show. I got spoken to a few times by the producers. I’m not sure they were that fond of me," she added humorously, reflecting on the balancing act between personal relationships and career obligations.



Even with difficulties in her relationships, Janet Jackson remains a powerful figure in entertainment. Besides her personal life, she keeps working on her music career. In a 2022 interview with Essence magazine, Janet said that while her career is important to her, being a mom to Eissa is what mattered the most to her.

Janet Jackson reflects on motherhood and music journey

Talking about motherhood, "Being a mum is the most beautiful thing," Janet expressed warmly to the BBC. "I love every single minute of it," she highlighted the joy motherhood has brought into her life. This sentiment was further underscored by Janet's Instagram post celebrating Eissa's seventh birthday, where she shared moments from his Minecraft-themed birthday celebrations.



As Janet Jackson gets ready for her upcoming tour and manages life as a mom and a well-known artist, her thoughts on her marriages show how she's grown with laughter, love, and learning. Fans worldwide connect with her ability to laugh at her own life, which reveals her strength and determination in everything she does, both in her career and personal life.

