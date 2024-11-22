What Character Is Jason Momoa Playing In A Minecraft Movie? Learn Here

While we are only months away from diving into the world of Minecraft in A Minecraft Movie, here are the details about the character Jason Momoa is playing in the highly anticipated film.

The upcoming movie, which is based on the popular video game, follows an age-old and fascinating concept. Much like its predecessors, Tron and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, A Minecraft Movie takes place in both the real world and the arcade game.

Speaking of Jason Momoa's character, his portrayal initially faced criticism from viewers who saw the teaser trailer. In the trailer, he is seen wearing a pink jacket and some unconventional outfits, but the character has a reason behind this eccentric appearance.

As revealed in a recently released Exclusive Insights video about A Minecraft Movie, the Justice League star plays the role of Garret Garrison.

Garret Garrison is a former arcade gaming legend from the 1980s. Known by his nickname "Garrett the Garbage Man," he hasn’t moved past his glory days, still clinging to his old life.

This explains why his wardrobe is a mix of nostalgic attire and some modern fashion pieces.

The film's director, Jared Hess, said in the video that Garret still lives in the past, back when he was at the top of the arcade gaming world.

According to Jason Momoa, Garret loves the color pink.

“Right now, he’s definitely this burnout who got fame at a very young age,” the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom actor commented.

He then also went on to add that Garret the Garbage Man has not felt a hug in really a long time.

Besides, Momoa the film also showcases the acting talents of Jack Black as Steve, along with young actors Emma Myers who will be seen as Natalie, and Sebastian Eugene Hansen playing the role of Henry.

A Minecraft Movie will be released on April 4, 2025.

