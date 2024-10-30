Who Are Jason Momoa’s Parents? All That You Need To Know About Joseph And Coni Momoa

Jason Momoa has inspired many people, not only as a great actor but also as a highly accomplished surfer. The Aquaman star has consistently been at the top of his game. But who are Jason Momoa’s parents?

His parents are Joseph and Coni Momoa, who have always been present in their son’s life through both the ups and downs, even playing a role in his Hollywood career.

While his mother, Coni Momoa, hails from Norwalk, Iowa, the Fast X actor’s father, Joseph Momoa, is from Nanakuli and grew up in a Quonset hut, according to Jason.

Although Jason’s parents, Coni and Joseph, had significant differences between them, they still ended up falling deeply in love with each other.

For those unfamiliar, Jason is the only child of Coni, and he was born on August 1, 1979. To learn more about Jason Momoa’s parents, Joseph and Coni Momoa, keep on reading.

Jason Momoa’s parents met in Hawaii

Per the actor from Game of Thrones, Coni had arrived in Hawaii back in the 1970s and this was when she met Jason Momoa’s dad.

“That marriage never made it but she came home to a very, very white family in a place called Iowa, where it is awesome," the See actor stated during an interview with the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Jason Momoa’s dad was away when the actor grew up

After Jason Momoa’s parents got divorced and when Coni took him to live in Iowa, Joseph was only able to make periodical visits. Jason Momoa’s dad used to get homesick and couldn't stay for a longer period.

When Jason met his family that lived in Hawaii, the 12-year-old wished to stay with them forever. Back then, Joseph had however asked him to complete his education back in Iowa.

Talking to the Star-Advertiser, Joseph recalled, “I told him, you need to go and gain all this knowledge, and when you graduate you can come back here any time you want."

Jason Momoa spent his summer in Hawaii

The actor was 12 years old when he began to visit Hawaii and stay with Joseph every summer. He was always keen to interact with his father’s side of the family.

While Jason spent time with his paternal cousins, he developed a passion for the ocean, which eventually led him to consider marine biology as a career.

Talking to the outlet, Joseph had stated back in 2018 that he always wanted his son to be respectful towards everyone, especially when he became a movie star.

“Throughout his life I taught him what aloha means, how to ... never be higher than anyone else,” Jason Momoa’s father stated.

“I told him the cameraman, the grip man, chefs, the people that clean your rooms, these are the true people,” he continued also adding that he asked Jason to stay around them and give them his time and respect.

Joseph Momoa has appeared on his son’s Instagram

The actor is highly active on social media. Back in 2018, during the premiere of his movie Aquaman, Jason posted a picture of his father on Instagram.

Here Joseph was seen holding a conch shell in front of an Aquaman poster.

"My pops. Joe 'da fish' Momoa. And my unko Gigi. Super proud to represent MOMOA," Jason Momoa had written in the caption.

Joseph and Jason follow a tradition

Whenever Jason visits Hawaii, to have a sweet time with his paternal side of the family, he and his father go to Zippy's, which is a famous local restaurant.

The actor even visits other family members while he is spending time in Hawaii.

Per Jason’s cousin, Brian Keaulana, who spoke to the Star-Advertiser, the community in Hawaii gives space to the actor. They let Jason and his family spend time together before anyone approaches them.

Coni is Jason Momoa’s hero

Jason Momoa has always referred to his mother as a "superhero" for taking care of him and for all the hard work that she did when he was young.

Taking to Instagram, back in 2019, the actor from Dune wrote, "Raised by women so thankful for everything you did ma."

Moreover, in 2016 in a video for Carhartt, the actor stated that his mother is a “strong single” woman.

Coni’s mother influenced Jason

It was Coni’s mother, Mabel who had a great influence on Jason Momoa. When Mabel died in 2021, Jason talked about his relationship with his grandma stating, "I LOVED MAKING MY GRANDMA LAUGH.”

The actor had uploaded a post on Instagram, a year later after Mabel’s demise. He continued to say, “It's been a year now i miss u grams. i wish she got to see this last movie she would have been so happy."

Coni attended events with Jason

For many of Jason Momoa’s star-studded events, Coni has been present.

Back in 2018, Coni was present for Aquaman’s Los Angeles premiere. She even attended a taping of The Late Late Show with James Corden and met Julia Roberts.

Coni appeared in a Guinness commercial with Jason

Guinness had released a commercial ahead of St. Patrick’s Day 2024. This was the clip where Jason and his mother Coni were seen together.

Coni was seen giving Jason a big Irish kiss.

