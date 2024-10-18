What Did Dave Bautista Say About Donald Trump? Jimmy Kimmel Live And Gym Video Remarks Explored

Dave Bautista, well known for his role in Guardians of the Galaxy, made waves by taking a direct jab at former President Donald Trump. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Bautista was openly critical of Trump's image as a tough guy.

The viral video, which showed the actor in a gym setting, grabbed attention as Bautista unleashed a series of insults directed at Trump's character and persona.

In the video, Bautista criticizes Trump on several fronts, arguing that the former president's tough-guy image is nothing more than a front. Here's an overview of Bautista's viral roast and the attention it's getting.

In a video for Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Dave Bautista wasted no time criticizing Donald Trump's tough guy image. "A lot of men seem to think that Donald Trump is some kind of tough guy," Bautista says, before playfully debunking this idea. “He’s not. Look at him. He wears more makeup than Dolly Parton. He whines like a baby. The guy’s afraid of birds.”

Bautista's comments, made while working out in a gym, ranged from criticism of Trump's appearance to his behavior in office and in public. “Donald Trump had his daddy pay a doctor to say his feet hurt so he could dodge the [Vietnam War] draft,” he said. He said, "Look at that gut—like a garbage bag full of buttermilk."

Bautista did not stop with his comments about Trump's appearance. He also mocked Trump's physical ability, citing instances that had previously been covered in the media. He said that he’s barely strong enough to hold an umbrella. Look how he drinks water like a little pink chickadee.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star went on to mock Trump's past actions, including his famous embarrassing umbrella moment and accusations of cheating in golf. He said he cheats at golf and creeps around beauty pageant dressing rooms, referring to the scandal surrounding Trump's involvement in beauty pageants.

The actor also mocked Trump's signature moves during rallies. “You know that little dance he does? He looks like he’s jacking off a pair of giraffes,” Bautista joked.

In possibly the most biting part of the video, Bautista compares Trump to a tubby toddler. He elaborates with a series of jabs that he's grumpy, pouty, and has tantrums.

He said he behaves like a 5-year-old behind the wheel of a truck. He bows over for Russian President Vladimir Putin. He added that he's cattier on social media than a mean girl.

Bautista then urged Americans to reconsider Trump's image, particularly as a tough figure, as the actor closed his words with a call to action. He said that this November, let's stop fooling ourselves.

Donald Trump is frightened of rain, dogs, windmills, Meryl Streep and being laughed at. He added that mostly he is afraid that true, red-blooded American men will find out that he is a wimpy tubby toddler.

