Donald Trumps Faces Backlash For Fertility Comments; Calls Himself The ‘Father Of IVF’

During a recent Fox News town hall in Cumming, Georgia, former President Donald Trump made news for referring to himself as the father of IVF (in vitro fertilization). At the event on October 15, Trump stated his desire to explore fertility treatments.

He stated, "We really are the party for IVF," implying that Republicans favor in vitro fertilization more than Democrats. This comment drew strong criticism, particularly from Vice President Kamala Harris, who claimed that Trump's policies contradicted his statements.

Trump's comments come at a time when the debate over IVF is particularly heated, following the Supreme Court's 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. This judgment raised concerns about the future of fertility treatments, as many states have passed harsher abortion laws that may limit IVF availability.

The Mayo Clinic defines IVF as the most effective type of fertility treatment that involves the handling of eggs, embryos, or sperm. Trump's support for IVF contrasts with the reality for many families seeking fertility treatments.

Vice President Harris reacted strongly to Donald Trump's statements. In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), she questioned Trump's self-proclaimed status as the father of IVF. She pointed out: "His abortion bans have already jeopardized access to it in states across the country — and his own platform could end IVF altogether."

Following her initial comments, Harris stated at a press conference on October 16. She called Trump's words quite bizarre and criticized him for refusing to accept responsibility for the consequences of his policies. "What a man is taking responsibility for the fact that one in three women in America lives in a Trump abortion ban state," she said.

Advertisement

She said that what he should take responsibility for is that couples who are praying, hoping and working toward growing a family have been so disappointed and harmed by the fact that IVF treatments have now been put at risk.

Republicans in Congress have blocked bills aimed at protecting the legality of IVF and ensuring insurance coverage for fertility treatments.

In previous discussions, Trump expressed his support for protecting certain treatments. However, many people, including Harris, are skeptical of his recent comments, claiming that his actions contradict his stated intentions.

ALSO READ: Gypsy Rose Blanchard Remembers Her Mother As She Prepares To Welcome First Child; Expresses Regret Over Dee Dee's Lost Role as a Grandparent