Sharon Osbourne Believes Liam Payne Was 'Let Down' By Everyone In Emotional Tribute: 'My Heart Aches'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Liam Payne's passing has not only shocked his fans but celebrities as well, as they are expressing about it on social media platforms. Similarly, Sharon Osborn also took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt remembrance post dedicated to the late vocalist.

Osbourne took to the aforementioned platform and wrote, “Liam, my heart aches. We all let you down.” She questioned where the industry was when he needed them. She added, “You were just a kid when you entered one of the toughest industries in the world. Who was in your corner? Rest in peace my friend.”

Many of her followers also offered condolences over Payne's passing. Social media is filled with people remembering him and his contribution to people’s lives because the major part of it was influenced by the songs One Direction sang.

The singer has had an interesting career trajectory. He entered the X factor in 2008, when he was just a teenager. After two years, he came back on the show because the judge, Simon Cowell, had asked him to do so back in 2008.

And at that time, the iconic band including Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Mallik, and Niall Horan was created. As we all know, the band quickly gained global success, making it one of the most successful musical groups in the world.

But many hearts were broken when it was announced that the band members would part ways. Since then, all the members have ventured into pursuing their solo careers.

Advertisement

Back in 2019, while conversing with the BBC, the Strip That Down singer recalled dealing with the popularity he garnered in his career.

Payne shared that he was “very confused about fame when it all happened." The singer talked about his “erratic behavior” when the band broke up. He discussed the hard partying that he did.

But even years after the band had broken up, many of their fans wished that they’d get back together, as they would express this by posting about it on social media platforms.

Now, all the 1D fans are grieving his sudden death. The singer passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2024. He reportedly died after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires, where he was staying at the time. Payne was just 31 years old.

ALSO READ: Harry Styles Mourns The Loss Of One Direction Bandmate Liam Payne After His Tragic Demise: ‘I Will Miss Him’