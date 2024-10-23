Mom-To-Be Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Shares 4D Ultrasound Images Of Baby Girl: 'Meet Our Beautiful Daughter'

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard, 33, is making sure to keep her followers updated with her pregnancy journey, may that be little or big updates. She recently shared a post on social media that consisted of the 4D ultrasound pictures of her and her spouse, Ken Urkle’s soon-to-be daughter.

Blanchard shared the post in collaboration with her husband on Instagram on October 22, Tuesday. Along with sharing pictures of the ultrasound, she also shared a video of the same shortly after.

In the post consisting of photos of ultrasound, the 33-year-old also shared the 8K image of its digital enhancement, which gave us a glimpse of how her baby girl would potentially look after she is born.

The ex-convict captioned the post with, “Meet our beautiful daughter in this stunning 4D/8K image from our recent ultrasound @sneakpeek4d#pregnant #gypsyroseblanchard #kenurker.”

In the other post, Blanchard shared the ultrasound video as it gathered the photos of the unborn baby and created the depiction of her in 4D. Under the post, she wrote the caption stating, “Our sweet girl in 4D @sneakpeek4d.” She also added Sha Sha Jone's song titled, Can't Wait To Meet Ya.

She and her beau, Urkle, surprised everyone when they announced that they were expecting the birth of their first child in January 2025. Since her official pregnancy announcement, which she did by posting a video on YouTube in July, the ex-convict has been candid about the motherhood journey.

She recently appeared on the Viall Files podcast and talked about her regrets over her mother Dee Dee not being able to have a relationship with her child.

She called the situation with her mother “heartbreaking” and shared that it was because she does from time to time think about what could have been and this makes her “sad.”

Blanchard said that she is well aware of the questions the media has about what she would tell her soon-to-be daughter about why her grandmother is not there.

The 33-year-old told the host that Kirsty Blanchard, her stepmother, is more of a mother to her than her own mom, Dee Dee, was. Blanchard shared that Kirsty would be her daughter’s grandmother.

